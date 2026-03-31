ANNA DUBOC'S FEARLESS NEW SINGLE "LILY" DROPS APRIL 17 IN SUPPORT OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At just 19, singer/songwriter and producer Anna Duboc is emerging as a compelling young voice in indie pop, blending introspection, musical sophistication and narrative instinct. With over 60 million streams across platforms, her growing audience reflects not only reach, but genuine connection. With her latest single "Lily," arriving April 17 via her label (distributed by The Orchard), Anna steps into a bold new creative space shaped by poetic imagery, spiritual themes and lived experience. You can listen here.

Anna Duboc releases Lily proceeds go to sexual prevention Awareness

Built around expressive piano and a nuanced vocal performance that moves from quiet vulnerability to understated strength, "Lily" explores themes of consent, trust and the emotional aftermath of trauma. Released in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the single offers a thoughtful and resonant perspective on experiences too often left unspoken.

At the heart of the song is the lily as metaphor, inspired in part by the biblical "lilies of the field." Traditionally symbolizing purity and divine care, the image is reimagined here through a more complex lens—one that reflects innocence disrupted and the search for meaning in the wake of harm. As the narrative unfolds, the song gradually shifts toward healing, suggesting that what has been taken does not define what remains.

Anna's restrained yet evocative production supports this arc, with fluid piano lines and subtle ambient textures enhancing the song's emotional progression without overwhelming its intimacy. Originally written as a class assignment, "Lily" has evolved into a defining statement within a growing body of work that highlights her gift for layering meaning within accessible, melodic frameworks. Her upcoming album will feature collaborations with renowned musicians including Gary Novak and Rhonda Smith.

Beyond the music, Anna is aligning purpose with action. Proceeds from "Lily" will benefit sexual assault prevention charities. She will debut the song live at The Mint in Los Angeles on April 10, ahead of its release, with a video filmed at Will Rogers Park to follow.

For press inquiries, interviews, or coverage opportunities, contact Amanda Kirst at [email protected] (517) 402-1344.

Official Website: https://annaduboc.com/

Next Show: April 10 – The Mint, Los Angeles (Press passes upon request)

Socials: https://linktr.ee/annaduboc

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annaduboc (440K followers / 3.1M likes)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnnaDuboc (42K subscribers / 38M views)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annaduboc/ (82K followers)

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5Vyq6tE0rTepmsqSohBOOR

Recent Press: https://annaduboc.com/category/press/

Song Name: Lily

Single Release: 04/17/2026

Listening Link: https://promo.theorchard.com/ROKmS4xx7WCY71eXjaNQ

SOURCE Anna Duboc