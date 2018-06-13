Anne Geddes to Serve as Brand Ambassador for Nicklaus Children's Health System's KidzStuff®

Kidzstuff apparel is the latest advancement in children's clothing, offering comfort with added functional features such as sun protection, insect protection, and fabric that changes color to indicate when a baby is getting too warm. These products, available for purchase on shopkidzstuff.com and now on Walmart.com, aim to support parents in caring for their children.

"It has been my lifelong mission to advocate for the protection of all children, and I am proud to team with the KidzStuff brand to bring safe and practical apparel options for all parents," said Anne Geddes.

"We are honored to join forces with Anne Geddes to help further our mission of inspiring hope and lifelong health for children everywhere," said Dr. Narendra Kini, CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Anne's iconic photos truly capture the innocence and vulnerability of babies. We are proud to collaborate with her to create a safer world for these precious little ones."

KidzStuff was launched in 2013 as part of Nicklaus Children's Health System, a global leader in pediatric care and medical innovation. The products are designed with input from pediatricians with Nicklaus Children's Health System, leveraging more than 60 years of medical knowledge to offer families effective, practical and safer resources for young children. One hundred percent of KidzStuff proceeds go towards providing world-class pediatric care and research at Nicklaus Children's.

Sun Blocker™ This lightweight garment is specially designed to prevent harmful UV rays from damaging a baby's gentle skin. Rated Excellent UV Protection, the KidzStuff® Sun Blocker™ offers a chemical-free and lotion-free defense against the sun.





Insect Shield® clothing has patent-pending technology to protect infants from insects, including those that carry insect-borne diseases. KidzStuff® All Natural Greenfirst® Technology apparel repels mosquitoes, dust mites, ticks, flies and midges.





TempEze™ clothing is printed with specially formulated ink that turns white as a baby's temperature starts to rise. A simple glance at the TempEze™ will help a parent know if the baby is too warm.

More information about KidzStuff is available on www.shopkidzstuff.com

About Anne Geddes

One of the world's most respected photographers, Anne creates images that are iconic, award winning and beloved. Like no photographer before her, her imagery singularly captures the beauty, purity and vulnerability of children embodying her deeply held belief that each and every child must be "protected, nurtured and loved." Anne's work has been published in over 84 countries and translated to 24 languages. A multiple New York Times bestselling author, Anne's photography is treasured and enjoyed by many generations. Anne has also been inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame. Anne also lives this message as a Global Advocate for children, working alongside the United Nation's Foundation, the USA's March of Dimes and campaigning for the awareness of meningococcal disease. Anne is also a long term spokesperson for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 289-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties; Pediatric Specialists of America, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; a management services organization, and an ambulatory surgery center, as well as an e-commerce line of children's wellness and safety products that support the hospital's mission of serving the region's pediatric population. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

