Announcing a National Day of Reconciliation on August 4th, 2018 (Louis Armstrong's Birthday)

Milton Williams Ingrid M Judd

The letter, signed by the brothers and their friends, also asks all Americans to join us on a National Day of Reconciliation on August 4th, 2018 (Louis Armstrong's birthday) at https://hstanleyjudd.com/hope/

Bishop Tutu understood that any nation that uses color to define each of us is cruel and ungovernable. Here is what he said:

"Forgiving and being reconciled to our enemies or our loved ones are not about pretending that things are other than they are. It is not about patting one another on the back and turning a blind eye to the wrong. True reconciliation exposes the awfulness, the abuse, the hurt, the truth. It could even sometimes make things worse. It is a risky undertaking but in the end it is worthwhile, because in the end only an honest confrontation with reality can bring real healing. Superficial reconciliation can bring only superficial healing." ― Desmond Tutu

Here is what was posted at https://hstanleyjudd.com/2018/02/24/hope/:

"If my friend has black skin my friend is not black, my friend has black skin. He is my friend. If my friend has blue eyes, she is not blue, she has blue eyes. She is my friend. In the digital age skin color can no longer be used to define each of us. My friend is my friend and together we can make America a safe playground for all American kids where they can flourish and make their dreams come true."

PREVIEW

Announcing on June, 23rd, 2018, at https://hstanleyjudd.com/2017/09/11/te-deum-a-celebration-of-the-life-of-ingrid-m-judd/ the world premiere of Milton Williams, conducting his digital orchestra in the performance of Walking hand in hand with God, a Bridge to the Promised Land, a te deum celebrating the life of Ingrid M Judd.

HstanleyJudd.com is the nation's newest website created to encourage Americans to restore the art of writing letters at hstanleyjudd.com

