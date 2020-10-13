Announcing a new buildings solutions conference & resource website to bring your workforce back, www.techupsmartbuildings.com

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Training and Events Group announces the newest addition to its Tech Up Events portfolio, TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS. Scheduled to debut in New York City on March 9, 2021, TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS is an engagement website and conference event platform providing the newest smart tech education, networking and resources to help building owners create safer, smarter and more efficient commercial and residential buildings.

"We need to find ways to bring our workforce back into our buildings by providing safer, cleaner and smarter properties" said Dawn Pratt, founder of Global Training and Events. "The TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS network will bring together all members of the building community- building owners and managers, engineers, warehousing and supply chain managers and manufacturers, and professionals in the real estate, human resources, IT, legal, government, maintenance, and retail sectors- to focus on bringing our workforce, customers, residents and clients back safely and confidently to our buildings."