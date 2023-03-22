Announcing the 15th Annual "NYC BuskerBall"

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For two years, New York has experienced shutdowns, disruptions, and demographic shifts unlike anything ever seen before in its history. And throughout all of it, NYC's busker community kept the show going, even when indoor venues were shut down, keeping spirits high and keeping alive the artistic expression the city is known for.

New York wouldn't be New York without its buskers. No other city on Earth has as much raw talent on every corner, in every park, on every subway platform. Busker are Jedi of the first amendment and provide an element of surprise exceedingly lost in a world more and more guided by algorithms. To celebrate and thank our buskers, and to create a platform for activism ensuring New Yorkers can keep expressing themselves freely without unreasonable interference from the law, we are proud to stage NYC's one and only BuskerBall.

Buskers can be dancers, mimes, artists, poets, clowns, magicians, musicians, puppeteers, jugglers, acrobats, tumblers, story-tellers, and living statues. They can be sword swallowers, balloonists, fortune tellers, contortionists, escape artists, rope walkers, fire eaters, and more. A busker is anyone who decides to take their skill and artistry directly to the people, in a public place, in exchange for voluntary donations. They are an essential part of our city's fabric and they deserve to be celebrated.

The NYC BuskerBall is a charitable event. All proceeds go towards staging and promoting the event and to pay the performers. The goal of the event is to lift up and showcase these people who enrich our public spaces, and to make sure that they're empowered to "GO BUSK!"

Since 2012, the NYC BuskerBall showcases the best Subway and Street musicians and Buskers of all stripes. We promote 1st amendment rights to perform spontaneously in public spaces everywhere. Most importantly though it's a Ball, a party, a time to discover amazing talent, art and to build community.

The event features some of the world's best Buskers performing their original music, displaying their art and performing their craft. The entire night is fun, highlighting the Importance of Buskers in our society.

Some of the most notable Buskers participating are: Robert Leslie, Gabriel Mayers, Kanami Kusajima and Triad Brass.

Check our website, NYCBuskerball.com, for this year's complete lineup.

April 22, 2023

7:00PM-2:00AM

Unit J

338 Moffatt Street

Brooklyn (Bushwick), NY 11237 ( map )

Information at https://www.NYCBuskerBall.com/

Tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/the-15th-nyc-buskerball-tickets-MJYZCV

The NYC BuskerBall is a charitable event: We promote Buskers, free speech, and spontaneous performances in public spaces. All proceeds go towards staging, promoting, paying Buskers and staff for the event. This will be the 15thh BuskerBall and guaranteed to be the most exciting one yet.

Promo Video: https://youtu.be/yBszj2m0Gbs

About NYC BuskerBall

NYC BuskerBall debuted in 2012 as a charity event for Hurricane Sandy victims. Buskers came together to raise money and give back to a community battered by the storm. Given the enormous success the event turned into an annual party; The NYC BuskerBall. April 22rd 2023 will be the 15th BuskerBall.

