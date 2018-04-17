Announcing The Launch Of RT Industries

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RT Industries officially launches on 21 April 2018: a brand new international record label dedicated to curating, developing and marketing classic recordings with the same level of care, attention and vision no matter what the era or genre.

The first seven artist catalogues to join the RT Industries roster come from Warner Music Group's divestment program: Black Oak Arkansas, Sheena Easton, Fat Joe, Jesus Jones, Sugar Ray, Trapt and The Vapors.

These acquisitions bring to RT Industries the full worldwide rights to all hit singles from these artists over the past five decades. Just a few of these hits include, from the 1970s, Jim Dandy (To the Rescue) by Black Oak Arkansas. From the 1980s, Turning Japanese by The Vapors and 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton. From the 1990s, RT Industries' hits include Right Here, Right Now by Jesus Jones and Every Morning by Sugar Ray. And, from the 2000s, What's Luv? ft. Ashanti by Fat Joe and Headstrong by Trapt.

RT Industries has been created by Craig Balsam and Cliff Chenfeld. Balsam and Chenfeld originally founded Razor & Tie in 1990, which was wholly acquired by Concord Music in January 2018.

"I would describe RT Industries as 'a startup with a track record'," comments Craig Balsam. "We have staff in both New York and London, and our partnership with ADA extends our reach around the world. We have, from Day One, almost 1,000 recorded music copyrights and our objective is not only to maximize their potential across all platforms, but also to position these records and artists accurately in the history books of rock and pop."

RT Industries is distributed worldwide through Warner Music Group's independent label services division, ADA. The label's first three releases appear on Record Store Day 2018:

Jesus Jones - Zeroes & Ones: remixes by Aphex Twin and The Prodigy lead a 25th anniversary, individually-numbered 12" clear vinyl edition of the group's prediction of the rise of social media

Sugar Ray - Fly: 20th anniversary 7" on coke bottle clear vinyl and previously unavailable in the USA

The Vapors - Turning Japanese: New Wave-defining international No. 1 on 33rpm 7" red vinyl with bonus track and numbered artwork

