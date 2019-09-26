Announcing the Nationwide Launch of W420radionetwork.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W420radionetwork.com is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs, Marc Corsi, Patrick Combs, and Dan Perkins. They announce the launch of the groundbreaking - first ever virtual radio station in America - W420radionetwork.com on October 5th.

America's Cannabis Conversation is informative, relevant, entertaining, and quick paced. The shows will include: industry leaders, elected officials, law makers, medical professionals, local experts, industry experts, dispensary owners, growers, operators, investors, detractors…There will be updates from the National Cannabis Industry Association in Washington. W420 will broadcast every Saturday at 4:20 PM, in your time zone, solely about cannabis. Join the conversation!

The network initially will be in 4 states and 20 stations, and will expand to 11 adult-use states and 100 stations on 1/4/20. Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of America's Cannabis Conversation, explains, "America's cannabis industry is exploding, and accelerating at 35% a year. We are reinventing Internet, and radio into something different that has never been done before. It will be the first-time advertisers can reach specific, localized markets through this new medium."

The Entrepreneurs

Marc Corsi, CEO of W420 radio network, Corsi previously owned the Corsi Agency, one of the largest award-winning independent advertising agencies in the West. He also is the former Western Chairman and National Board Member of the American Advertising Federation. He also serves as a Legislative Director for the American Advertising Federation for the Western United States.

Patrick Combs, President of W420 Radio Network, he began his media career in 1994 as a radio talk-show host. In addition to his role with the W420 Radio Network, Combs currently serves as Vice President/General Manager of Walnut Radio LLC and operates a small business marketing firm, Combs Communications which from formed in 2009 and has offices in Omaha, NE and Phoenix, AZ.

Dan Perkins, Host, Co-Creator, and Producer of "America's Cannabis Conversation," started his radio career on WCOL-AM in Columbus, Ohio in 1970. His illustrious career includes the financial services industry. In 2012, Perkins began appearing on radio and TV to promote his books. He's on 1,400 radio stations monthly, and writes news commentary for over 20 different news blogs.

