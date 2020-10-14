Announcing the Release of Co-Parenting's Only All-in-One Solution
A Payment and Communications Web and Mobile App that Reimagines Co-Parenting
Oct 14, 2020, 09:05 ET
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released Familipay.com is a comprehensive payment and communications platform that reimagines co-parenting for today's families. Its global solution is revolutionary in its approach that will reduce conflict between co-parents and let co-parents focus on parenting their children in harmony together. A solution that will make for a better life for families and their children.
Available as both an online platform and mobile application, with built-in proprietary AI, unique functionality, and exceptionally easy to navigate user interface, there's nothing on the market that comes close to this totally reimagined and user-friendly solution for co-parenting.
Features include:
- Pay and Track Solo or Duo, with or without the other co-parent, shared expenses for children, child support and alimony;
- Communications Suite
- Messaging between co-parents with "Spirit"™ AI emoticon, helping parents communicate in the spirit of co-parenting;
- Prompts via email for payments and attach receipts or bills;
- Notes clip to payments;
- Shared Calendar – template automatically recurrent parenting time and holidays, add events e.g. sports, doctor visits, music lessons;
- Reports – generate for payment and message history, tax deductions
- File Cabinet – store receipts, court documents.
New subscribers get a FREE three month trial and professional subscriptions are available as an invaluable tool for attorneys, mediators, accountants, and family therapists.
Go to www.familipay.com and view our introductory and features videos to learn more. Attorneys may also download and view our attorney brochure.
Reimagining and simplifying co-parenting!
SOURCE Familipay