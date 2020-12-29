Announcing WP Toolkit for cPanel

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel®, a global leader in web hosting automation software, has announced the release of WP Toolkit for cPanel, a feature-rich application with user-friendly installation, configuration, security, and management of WordPress® websites.

WP Toolkit for cPanel exists as both a free version (Lite) and as a paid upgrade (Deluxe). All of the functionality one could hope for in a WordPress tool, such as staging and cloning, is included, saving time and simplifying the management of single or multiple WordPress installations.

"We set out to reinforce our alignment with, and investment in, the global WordPress community. We then developed this product as a long-term solution based on conversations with our Partners about the evolving needs of their customers," said J. Nick Koston, Chief Technical Officer of cPanel. "The Toolkit really does check every box we had in mind."

The sheer amount of one-click features is notable. From Smart Updates to automatic hardening which protects against security vulnerabilities, and the auto-installation of plugin and theme sets, WP Toolkit for cPanel sets the new standard for WordPress website management at scale.

The free Lite version can be accessed by upgrading to a supported cPanel version (86 LTS, 90, and 92), and the feature-packed Deluxe version is available through cPanel Partners and the cPanel Store. To get started, check out the full list of features and benefits here: https://cpanel.net/wp-toolkit/.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CTO J. Nick Koston and acquired by WebPros in 2019, cPanel provides one of the Internet industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully automated hosting server management platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every aspect of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 260 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

