Annual Daily Getaways Deals Unveiled, Offering Exclusive Discounts for Summer Vacation Planning

New data from U.S. Travel shows that three in four Americans don't think it's possible to earn enough loyalty program points to be able to travel with them. However, six in 10 say being able to redeem points for a vacation is a key factor in booking travel. So, this year, these top travel companies are offering the most loyalty program points for sale in Daily Getaways' nine-year history to make trips using loyalty points and travel in general more accessible, easier and affordable, just in time for the busy summer travel season.

"Our new research shows there is a disconnect between how consumers perceive the ability to leverage loyalty program points and deals for future travel," said Laura Holmberg, U.S. Travel's Vice President, Program and Marketing Services. "With more points for sale this year than ever before, Daily Getaways makes accumulating points more accessible, which opens up opportunities to redeem for travel many Americans may never have thought possible."

Daily Getaways also helps consumers with travel planning solutions. Americans are notoriously bad at using their vacation time, and one of the biggest hurdles is planning and flexibility. Recent research from U.S. Travel's Project: Time Off revealed that nearly half (48%) of people give six weeks or less advanced notice for vacation at work, and many aren't even asking. By taking advantage of discounted points and other deals, Americans can lock in more affordable travel while also preserving flexibility.

"Daily Getaways is one of the ways U.S. Travel and our partners are encouraging Americans to explore the country's most desired destinations, especially as they think about summer travel plans," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. "By choosing to see America, travelers will make memories for a lifetime while having a significant impact on the U.S. economy."

To purchase the deals: U.S. Travel will preview Daily Getaways select offers online beginning today. Starting Monday, April 9 at 1 p.m. ET, new Daily Getaways will go live each weekday in limited quantities through May 8, 2018. For the currently available preview, and to purchase the deals beginning April 9, interested travelers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Many deals sell out quickly, so travelers are encouraged to mark their calendars, sign up for daily reminder emails about their preferred deals, and follow @DailyGetaways on Twitter for real-time updates.

This year's deals include:

Loyalty Points: The largest amount of hotel loyalty program points on sale to-date, from Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, Hertz Gold Passport, Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards Club, World of Hyatt Bonus Points and Wyndham Rewards.

The largest amount of hotel loyalty program points on sale to-date, from Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, Hertz Gold Passport, Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards Club, World of and Wyndham Rewards. Hotel Experiences: Discounted stays, experiences and eGiftCards from Accor Hotels, Loews Hotels, Marriott International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Orbitz. Destinations include Austin , New York City , Miami , San Diego and San Francisco .

Discounted stays, experiences and eGiftCards from Accor Hotels, Loews Hotels, Marriott International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Orbitz. Destinations include , , , and . Theme Park Access: Discounted tickets, passes and VIP experiences at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld and Universal Parks and Resorts.

Discounted tickets, passes and VIP experiences at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld and Universal Parks and Resorts. Las Vegas Experiences: A suite of Las Vegas -based experiences and offerings from Caesar's Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas.

A suite of -based experiences and offerings from Caesar's Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and The Venetian and The Palazzo Las Vegas. Car Rentals: Car rental discounts from Hertz, Alamo and Avis.

Methodology

U.S. Travel Association commissioned Edelman Intelligence to conduct a 5-minute, online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18+. The margin of error for this sample is +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level. The survey was fielded between March 21 and March 23, 2018.

About U.S. Travel Association

U.S. Travel Association is the national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry that generates $2.3 trillion in economic output and supports 15.3 million jobs. U.S. Travel's mission is to increase travel to and within the United States. Visit www.ustravel.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-daily-getaways-deals-unveiled-offering-exclusive-discounts-for-summer-vacation-planning-300622550.html

SOURCE U.S. Travel Association

Related Links

http://www.ustravel.org

