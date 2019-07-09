Annual Dossier of the Top 5 Global Business Jet Manufacturers 2019 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation
The "Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Textron Aviation" report
Global Business Jet market has been on the comeback trail while facing headwinds in a difficult & challenging market environment with a difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by ongoing trade wars, regional issues like BREXIT and the volatility in global crude oil prices driven largely by supply-side forces. The IMF has already projected a slowdown of the world economy in 2019 & 2020 in its January 2019 outlook owing primarily to ongoing global trade wars & other macroeconomic challenges as well as regional issues.
The Business Aviation industry, however, has shown resilience over the past decade and the industry is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake registered by industry OEMs in 2018, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory & prices in the used jets market. The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry. Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.
The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service in late 2018 and/or are likely to enter service in 2019 & 2020; led by Gulfstream's G500 & G600, Bombardier's Global 7500 & 8000, Cessna Citation Longitude from Textron Aviation and Embraer's Praetor 500 & 600; is likely to stimulate demand growth over near term.
Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the middle 2020s with a number of industry OEMs, led by Gulfstream & Aerion, working on development of supersonic business jets with active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies underway capable of enabling feasible supersonic flights while meeting regulatory requirements simultaneously.
The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, too, are likely to present a key challenge to traditional general aviation segments in the future as the industry enters one of its most disruptive phases ever. However, the ongoing spate of trade wars, with Boeing-Airbus trade subsidies spat adding further fuel to the fire with the opening of EU as a new front in the Trump initiated trade wars, poses a serious threat to world economic growth rate with IMF already projecting a slowdown in world GDP growth rate for 2019 & 2020.
Against this dynamic & rapidly evolving market & industry backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across key industry OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by them for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the existing environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a relatively improving phase for the industry.
Report Excerpts:
- Global Business Jet market on a steady recovery path with improving book to bill ratios, stabilizing of used jets inventory & order backlog positions across industry OEMs
- Analysis of Gulfstream's growing Sales Focus on Mainland Europe & expansion of MRO network across Europe & Asia-Pacific Regions
- Bombardier upping the ante against Gulfstream as a leaner entity laser-focused on business jets having restructured business portfolio and by leveraging the EIS of the Global 7500, its first serious response to & contender against the G650/G650ER
- Insights into Textron Aviation's repositioning strategy focused on the medium to super mid-size business jet segments and spearheaded by the introduction of a triad of new business jets family led by Latitude, Longitude and the Hemisphere
- Introduction of New Aircraft Programs by the industry OEMs likely to Stimulate Demand over the near term
- Ongoing trade wars pose the most serious threat to slowing down of World GDP growth and of impeding the demand recovery in the business jets market
- Era of Supersonic Business Jets round the corner
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers
a) Founded
b) Headquartered
c) Business Segments
d) Employees
e) Product Portfolio
f) Market Capitalization
g) Key Executives
h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 5 OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome
- Opportunities for Growth
- Threats to be Mitigated
Section 4: Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturer
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation
- Textron Aviation
- Embraer SA
Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 5 Business Jet OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM
- Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 7: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2019-2028
- Analysis of Emerging Demand Scenario
- Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets - 2019-2028 - In Delivery Units & Value Terms
- Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts by Segments
- Light Jets
- Medium Jets
- Heavy Jets
- Demand Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions
- Global Business Jet Production Forecasts for OEMs - In Aircraft Units & Value Terms
