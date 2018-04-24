- SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

- SEK 225,000 to the other members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM

The decisions entail that the total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors amounts to SEK 1,300,000.

KPMG was re-elected as Auditor of the company. KPMG has announced that the current authorised Auditor of the company, Jan Malm, will continue as the main responsible Auditor. The AGM also approved that fees paid to the Auditor shall be according to invoice approved by the company.

The AGM decided that no distribution of dividend should be made for the financial year of 2017.

The AGM decided to appoint a new Nomination Committee for the AGM in 2019 in accordance with proposal from the Nomination Committee, which is essentially the same as the proposal from the previous year.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines of remuneration for senior executives.

Gothenburg, 24 April 2018

CONCORDIA MARITIME AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Concordia Maritime

Stena Denmark terminal, 405 19 GÖTEBORG

+46-31-855-000

http://www.concordiamaritime.com

info@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/annual-general-meeting-in-concordia-maritime-ab--publ--held-on-24-april-2018,c2504186

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-general-meeting-in-concordia-maritime-ab-publ-held-on-24-april-2018-300635383.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime