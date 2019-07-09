Annual Strategy Dossier of the Top 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers 2019 - Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, Safran

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2019 - Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been in one of its longest golden phases propelled by one of the longest aviation super-cycle being driven by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors. The same has created a huge order backlog for the industry likely to translate into significant top-line growth potential for the aviation industry value chain over the next decade.

Next generation aviation turbofan engines, featuring a high bypass ratio and extensive usage of technological innovations, ranging from material science innovations to proprietary coatings etc. from the competing engine powerhouses have just recently entered service and are likely to form a major chunk of new deliveries over medium term given the composition of order backlog across aircraft OEMs.

The industry has just seen the Entry into Service of three new aircraft programs in 2018, led by, Boeing's 737 MAX 9, Airbus A321 LR and Embraer's E190-E2 sporting engines from both CFM International & Pratt & Whitney respectively. Airlines profitability continues to be strong despite the volatility in global crude oil prices & pressures from escalating labor costs.



The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from the production of previous generation engines to latest engine programs. The technology landscape across industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial aircrafts; aimed at reducing CO2 emission levels drastically while scaling down operating costs substantially; likely to become a functional reality by the middle of the next decade with multiple industry teams across the globe laser-focused on pursuing R&D on the electric propulsion technology which necessitates radical improvements in current generation battery technologies.



The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, however, are likely to give a further push to development & commercialization of distributed electric propulsion technologies. Further, developments on the supersonic air travel front, too, are likely to further expand growth avenues for the engine manufacturers as highlighted by the GE's decision to use CFM56 based engine core for development of propulsion system for Aerion's AS2 supersonic business jet, scheduled to enter service in the mid-2020s.



Report Excerpts:



CFM International has a major task lined up ahead for itself as it makes the key transition from production of CFM56 engines to LEAP engines family by the end of the decade.

Rolls Royce is facing significant pressures on profitability with efforts underway on the development of next-generation engine programs while tackling in-service issues on the Trent 1000 & 900 engine programs.

For Pratt & Whitney, managing teething troubles over the in-service GTF engines remains the key, near term priority.

For GE, 2019 is going to be an important year with the world's largest turbofan engine, GE 9X, scheduled to enter flight test phase prior to its entry into service slated for 2020.

Boeing's proposed New Mid-market Airplane (NMA) dubbed the 797; Boeing's first scratch-up commercial aircraft program since 787 in 2003, with an estimated development budget at around $15 billion ; is going to be the key growth pie being looked at avidly by all engine manufacturers over the near term.

Boeing's troubles with the grounding of the global 737 Max 8 aircraft fleet over issues with the MCAS system, leading to two crashes in a 5-month span, are likely to impact production output across the entire supplier base over near term with Boeing itself revising the production rate for the 737 program.

The ongoing spate of trade wars, with Boeing-Airbus trade subsidies spat adding further fuel to the fire with the opening of EU as a new front in the Trump initiated trade wars, poses a serious threat to world economic growth rate with IMF already projecting a slowdown in world GDP growth rate for 2019 & 2020.

Against this dynamic as well as rapidly evolving industry and market landscape, the 2019 edition of this annual publication provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across engine OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by them for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a booming phase for the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 4 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4: Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 4 Engine Manufacturer

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 4 Aviation Turbofan Engine OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Global Commercial Aircraft Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Engines - 2018- 2036

Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2018-2037

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircraft Segments through 2037

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jets

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines - In Units & Value

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines through 2036

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2036 - In Units

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2036 - In Value Terms (In $Billions)

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2036 - In Units

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2036 - In Value ($Billions)

Engines Production Forecasts - in Units

Estimated Value of Projected Engines Production over the forecast period - In Value Terms

