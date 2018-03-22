Anonymous Alerts Program Fits the Bill for the Recently Passed STOP School Violence Act

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed HR 4909 to authorize $50 million in federal funding that will bring programs like the Anonymous Alerts reporting system to schools across the country, so students and adults who "See Something, Can Do Something" by anonymously reporting warning signs of mental health issues, bullying and possible violence before a tragedy can occur.

The Federal Act calls for schools to operate "anonymous reporting systems for threats of school violence, including mobile telephone applications, hotlines, and Internet websites."

"Over the past 5-plus years, our Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety reporting system has rapidly expanded throughout the United States, Canada and abroad working with the largest school districts to the smallest school districts helping them to create safer school climates," said T. Gregory Bender, President and CEO.

"With our free-to-download Anonymous Alerts reporting system, students, parents, and staff can anonymously send incident reports directly to school personnel for situations occurring on or off school grounds, or on social media. With high priority safety threats, reports are automatically sent to law enforcement for quick action."

Hundreds of thousands of students walked out of class on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 to demand action from Congress on school safety. The walkout was held on the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On that same day, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 in a bipartisan vote of 407 to 10.

About Anonymous Alerts

The Anonymous Alerts® award-winning and patented mobile applications platform was developed to encourage students to quickly report bullying, mental health concerns, drug use/dealing, campus safety threats, and more directly to school and college officials, who can take quick action. The mobile apps and systems are completely customizable for each client and include intuitive Incident Management® tools built for any level user. Anonymous Alerts® is Patented (U.S. Patent No. 9,071,579) with additional patents pending. Anonymous Alerts, LLC is based in White Plains, New York and is rapidly growing throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com or call 914-220-8326.

