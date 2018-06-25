ANSI Receives "Power of A" Silver Award from ASAE for "Reinvented Toilet" Initiative

Across the globe, an estimated 2.5 billion people lack access to clean and safe toilet systems. ANSI—as secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Project Committee (PC) 305, Sustainable Non-Sewered Sanitation Systems, and as the U.S. member to ISO—is dedicated to aiding the development of an international standard for "reinvented" toilets that remove pathogens and do not require traditional infrastructure such as sewer, water connection, or electricity. ANSI's international staff supports the multi-phased initiative to facilitate the development of a globally recognized consensus standard—ultimately, to support safer and cleaner next-generation toilet systems.

The ISO standard is scheduled to be published later this year, and reflects the contributions and expertise of experts from more than 30 countries. After publication, the standard will be available for reference by manufacturers, governments, NGOs, and others to facilitate the large-scale deployment of reinvented toilet technologies.

"We're extremely honored to accept this award and acknowledge its testament to the value of standardization in addressing such a critical issue," said Joe Bhatia, ANSI's president and CEO. "Most of all, this recognition underscores our collaboration with global stakeholders and partners to develop widely deployable sanitation solutions that will improve millions of lives as well as the global environment."

ANSI joins 33 other recipients of ASAE's 2018 Power of A Silver Award.

"Congratulations to the 2018 Power of A Award winners. There are very few things that get done, very few ideas that get implemented, without an association being involved at some point in the process," said ASAE president and CEO John Graham. "That's a story we can all be proud of, and one that deserves to be shared with others to create a deeper understanding and appreciation for associations and their role in the world."

