ANSI Releases Schedule of Events for World Standards Week 2018

Further details on events including agendas and featured speakers will be posted as they become available at www.ansi.org/wsweek. Register for each event on the ANSI registration webpage.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at a variety of levels for companies and organizations wishing to show their valuable support for the voluntary standardization community.

The schedule for WSW 2018 is as follows:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2018

Intellectual Property Rights Policy Committee Meeting (IPRPC), Day 1

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: FHI 360, Academy Hall: 1825 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 8 th Floor, Washington, DC

Time: – Location: FHI 360, Academy Hall: 1825 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 8 Floor, Standards Competition

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: FHI 360, Vista Room

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2018

Intellectual Property Rights Policy Committee Meeting (IPRPC), Day 2

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: FHI 360

Time: – Location: FHI 360 ANSI Legal Issues Forum

Time: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Location: FHI 360

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018

International Policy Committee Meeting (IPC)

Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: FHI 360

Time: – Location: FHI 360 2018 ANSI Annual Awards Reception, Banquet, and Ceremony

Time: Awards Reception: 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Awards Presentation and Dinner: 7:00 – 9:30 pm

The Fairmont Washington

2401 M St NW, Washington DC

THURSDAY, October 18, 2018

FRIDAY, October 19, 2018

National Policy Committee & Conformity Assessment Policy Committee Meeting (NPC/CAPC)

Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

ANSI Headquarters

1899 L. St., NW, 11th Floor, Washington DC 20036

Mark your calendar for next year: World Standards Week 2019 will be held November 4–8, 2019.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansi-releases-schedule-of-events-for-world-standards-week-2018-300634541.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

Related Links

http://www.ansi.org/

