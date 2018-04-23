ANSI Releases Schedule of Events for World Standards Week 2018

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has announced the schedule of events for World Standards Week (WSW) 2018, which will be held October 15–19 in Washington, DC. Registration is open for WSW, an annual event where members of the standards and conformity assessment community come together in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration.
Further details on events including agendas and featured speakers will be posted as they become available at www.ansi.org/wsweek. Register for each event on the ANSI registration webpage.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available at a variety of levels for companies and organizations wishing to show their valuable support for the voluntary standardization community.
The schedule for WSW 2018 is as follows:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2018
- Intellectual Property Rights Policy Committee Meeting (IPRPC), Day 1
Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Location: FHI 360, Academy Hall: 1825 Connecticut Avenue, NW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC
- Standards Competition
Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Location: FHI 360, Vista Room
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2018
- Intellectual Property Rights Policy Committee Meeting (IPRPC), Day 2
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Location: FHI 360
- ANSI Legal Issues Forum
Time: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Location: FHI 360
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2018
- International Policy Committee Meeting (IPC)
Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Location: FHI 360
- 2018 ANSI Annual Awards Reception, Banquet, and Ceremony
Time: Awards Reception: 6:00 – 7:00 pm
Awards Presentation and Dinner: 7:00 – 9:30 pm
The Fairmont Washington
2401 M St NW, Washington DC
THURSDAY, October 18, 2018
- ANSI Joint Member Forum Meeting and Annual Business Meeting Luncheon
Time: 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
FHI 360 Conference Center
- U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day 2018
Time: 5:30pm – 9:00 pm
The Fairmont Washington
FRIDAY, October 19, 2018
- National Policy Committee & Conformity Assessment Policy Committee Meeting (NPC/CAPC)
Time: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
ANSI Headquarters
1899 L. St., NW, 11th Floor, Washington DC 20036
Mark your calendar for next year: World Standards Week 2019 will be held November 4–8, 2019.
About ANSI
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.
The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.
