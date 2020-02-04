Anthony (Tony) Fogel Joins Tri-Search as President

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Search, the international, full-service talent acquisition firm is proud to announce Board Chairman Tony Fogel has joined Tri-Search as President.

Tony began his relationship with Tri-Search's predecessor firm as a client. At a subsequent CHRO role that coincided with the launch of Tri-Search, he partnered with Co-Founder and CEO, Bob Aylsworth to design a new type of recruiting model, ultimately called Customized Project Recruitment (CPR). CPR is a disruptive solution that brings costs down, on average, 35% over traditional methods and improves recruiting metrics while vastly enhancing the hiring manager and candidate experience. CPR was a huge success for Tony's organization and adopted by many other companies.

"Tri-Search and our clients are fortunate to have Tony join as President," states Bob Aylsworth, CEO of Tri-Search. "Our clients demand world-class human capital solutions, and Tony's vast expertise and experience will help round out the Tri-Search management team as we strive to exceed our clients' expectations in winning the war for talent." Bob concludes, "In my 20 plus years leading recruiting companies, I have found Tony to be an exceptionally talented executive, and I am privileged to have had him as a client and, now, a business partner."

"Soon after I first started working with Bob as a client, I knew he and his firm were different – they cared deeply about understanding my requirements and then partnered with me to build an efficient and effective bespoke solution," Tony commented. "I am thrilled to join Tri-Search and to work with their talented team as we help our clients achieve their talent acquisition objectives."

As President, Tony is responsible for ensuring Tri-Search is continuously improving and at the forefront of talent acquisition technology, process, and client satisfaction.

Tony will personally lead strategic engagements for Tri-Search clients, including helping them transform their talent acquisition strategies. In addition to Tri-Search, he advises several HR technology ventures and serves as a deal advisor and operating partner to private equity firms. He has published or contributed to articles on gender equality in hiring, engagement surveys, and how to turn job candidates into fans. He has been recognized for innovations in diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition and training.

About Tri-Search

Tri-Search is an International, full-service talent acquisition and managed services firm that offers highly customizable and scalable talent solutions that focus on a client's specific hiring needs.

