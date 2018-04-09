Anti-corrosion Coatings: Global Markets to 2022

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of anti-corrosion coatings and analysis of global market trends, with market data from 2016, considering 2016 as the base year and estimating for 2017 to 2022 with CAGR projections in the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372723



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the anti-corrosion coatings market.It also explains the major drivers and restraints and regional dynamics of the global anti-corrosion coatings market and current trends within the industry.



The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, U.K., India etc.



The different types/chemistries of anti-corrosion coatings considered in the report include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, zinc, chlorinated rubber, silicone and alkyds, among others.The report further discusses end-use industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, marine, water and wastewater, infrastructure, power generation, and automotive, among others.



The different technologies of anti-corrosion coatings included in the report are solvent-borne, waterborne and powder-based, among others.



The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, which includes the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global anti-corrosion coatings market.



Report Includes:

- 68 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for anti-corrosion coatings

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Coverage of the different types and chemistries of anticorrosion coatings, which include epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, zinc, chlorinated rubber, silicone, and alkyds

- Overview of anticorrosion coatings technologies, i.e., solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder-based

- Discussion of end-user industries, such as oil and gas, manufacturing, marine, water and wastewater, infrastructure, power generation, and automotive

- Analyses of technological, regulatory, and economic trends affecting the anticorrosion coatings market

- Profiles of major companies in the market, including 3M Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., BASF, the Sherwin-Williams Company and Wacker Chemie AG



Summary

The global market for anti-corrosion coatings is expected to grow due to its high demand in a broad range of industry end-users across the globe. Corrosion is an ongoing problem in most industries, including major markets such as marine, oil and gas, infrastructure, manufacturing, and automotive.



Corrosion causes tremendous financial losses in terms of infrastructure. Globally, the cost of corrosion is over REDACTED which is roughly REDACTED of global GDP.



Corrosion mostly affects the oil and gas, metal, water treatment and manufacturing industries.The impact of corrosion has created tremendous demand for anti-corrosion coatings across the globe.



Industries such as petroleum, cement and concrete, paper and pulp, metal processing, water treatment, automotive, power generation, chemical processing, mining and transportation, and manufacturing industries, such as electronics, and textiles, also have high demand for anti-corrosion coatings. There is also a considerable demand for anti-corrosion coatings from other industries such as aerospace, highway bridges, hydroelectrical and nuclear power plants, among others. As the problem of corrosion is

increasing globally, the demand for anti-corrosion coatings has grown over the years.



The market for anti-corrosion coatings is segmented based on type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others), end-user industry (marine, oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater, infrastructure, automotive, and others), technology (solvent-borne, waterborne, powderbased, self-healing and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.



In recent years there has been a major shift in the global paints and coatings production, which is moving from the developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to the developing economies, such as China and India. Continuous increasing demand from the developed countries in addition to the demand from the developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide anti-corrosion coatings market. Industrial growth in the developing economies is a major driver for the growth in the coatings industry. In most regions of the world, the coatings industry is mature and its growth is dependent on many factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.



The Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market for anti-corrosion coatings and has high growth potential.The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by the growing end-user industries such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and water and wastewater.



The oil and gas reserves in China and India are growing, and there is a continuous need for maintenance in the transportation industry, as well as accelerating energy demand in various regions in Asia-Pacific, both of which are ultimately driving the anti-corrosion coatings market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372723



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-corrosion-coatings-global-markets-to-2022-300626455.html