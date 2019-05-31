Anticoagulants Market, 2024 - Focus on Oral Anticoagulants & Injectable Anticoagulants (Unfractionated Heparin, & Low Molecular Weight Heparin)

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anticoagulants: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Oral Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants (Unfractionated Heparin, & Low Molecular Weight Heparin)

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott India Limited ( India )

) Aspen Holdings ( South Africa )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation ( Japan )

) Pfizer Inc. ( USA )

) Sanofi S.A. ( France )

) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

Topics Covered



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Venous ThromboEmbolism (VTE)

A Prelude

Anticoagulants Market Driven by Novel Oral Anti-coagulants

Sizing the Market

Safety Issues Associated with Erstwhile Market Leaders

Warfarin & Heparins

Anticoagulants

Evolution from Injectables to Oral Drugs

Conventional Oral Drug

Warfarin

Face the Heat

The Newer Breed of NOACs

Comparative Analysis of Warfarin and Novel Oral Anticoagulants

Bevyxxa (Betrixaban)

The Latest Approved NOAC

Aging Population: A Crucial Driver for Anticoagulants Market

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease

A Major Growth Factor

Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects

Rising Stroke Statistics

An Opportunity Indicator for Anticoagulants

Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Adverse Effects: A Key Market Deterrent

Common Adverse Effects of NOAC Therapies

Increased Bleeding

A Major Concern with Newer Agents

Novel Oral Drugs: Absence of Antidote & Other Concerns

US FDA Delays Andexxa (the Xarelto and Eliquis Antidote) Approval

Reversal Agents for DOACs

Threat of Generics Looms Large on the Anti-Coagulants Market

Patent Expiries of Oral Anticoagulants

Pipeline Analysis

Tecarfarin (Espero BioPharma)

List of Ongoing NOAC Studies



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

NOACs to Emerge as Mainstream Option for VTE Patients

NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage in Atrial Fibrillation

NOACs as Alternative/Supplement to Antiplatelet Therapy

Increase in Heparin Trade Boosts the Market

Modern Developments Improving Anticoagulation Management

Researchers Find Significant Correlation between NAOC and Newer Health Risks

NOAC Underdosing Trend Restrains Universal Acceptance

Underutilization of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation

Generics Prevail in the Traditional Market

Patent Expiries of Traditional Anticoagulants in the US

Inadequate Trials Mar Pediatric Anticoagulants Market

New Advancements Improve Anticoagulation Management

Growing Demand for Self-Testing

LMWHs Ease Outpatient Management



3. SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Oral Anticoagulant Agents

Traditional Oral Anticoagulants

Warfarin

Coumadin

The Branded Warfarin

Advantages and Alternatives

Side Effects

Limitations

Novel Oral AntiCoagulants (NOAC)

Approved Indications of Various NOACs by Geographic Region

Approved Anticoagulant Agents in a Nutshell

Pradaxa (Dabigatran Etexilate)

Pradaxa and Warfarin

A Comparative Study

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban)

Xarelto Patent Expiry in Various Regions

Apixaban (Eliquis)

Savaysa (Edoxaban)

Bevyxxa (betrixaban)

Injectable Anticoagulants

Injectable Anticoagulants

An Insight

Heparin

The Backbone of Injectable Anticoagulants

Unfractionated Heparin

Advantages and Alternatives

Limitations

Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH)

Indications

Advantages

A Focus on Select Heparin-based Injectables

Lovenox/Clexane (enoxaparin)

Approved Indications for Lovenox

Advantages and Alternatives

Fragmin (dalteparin sodium)

Approved Indications for Fragmin Use

Fraxiparine (nadroparin)

Innohep (tinzaparin)

Normiflo (ardeparin)

Clivarine (reviparin)

Non-Heparin Anticoagulant Injectables

An Overview

Arixtra (fondaparinux)

Angiomax (bivalirudin)

Advantages

Argatroban/Novastan

Side Effects



4. THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS

Venous/DVT Thrombosis Indications

Venous Thromboembolism

Venous ThromboembolismCauses and Symptoms

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Orthopedic (Hip or Knee Replacement) Surgery

General Surgery

Cancer

Arterial Thrombosis Indications

Arterial Thrombosis

Acute Coronary Syndromes

Atrial Fibrillation

Unstable Angina

List of Approved Anticoagulants for Unstable Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Non ST-Segment Elevation MI

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)

Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Indications

Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia with Thrombosis (HITTS)

Other Indications

Hemodialysis



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agrees to hold off Pradaxa's generic version

Portola Pharmaceuticals Declares Results of CHMP Oral Explanations for Andexanet Alfa and Betrixaban

Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets

FDA again Delays Approval of AndexXa

US FDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto

Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives U.S FDA Approval for Bevyxxa

Armetheon Receives European Medicines Agency's Support for Studying Tecarfarin prior to MAA Filing

Armetheon Agrees with FDA for Conducting a Study for Tecarfarin Prior to NDA Filing

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Receives Patent Term Extension in US

Armetheon Declares Positive Results of Tecarfarin versus Warfarin

FDA Approves Pradaxa Antidote Praxbind

CFDA Approves Bayer's Xarelto

Raplixa Anticoagulant by MDCO Receives FDA Approval

Teva Launches Argatroban Injection in the US Market

BMS and Pfizer Announce Phase III Results of Apixaban

Boehringer Ingelheim Receives Priority Review by FDA for Idarucizumab BLA

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Perosphere's PER977

FDA Approves Savaysa/Edoxaban



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Daiichi Sankyo Introduces Anticoagulant Lixiana OD Tablets in Japan

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Presents New Analyses for Eliquis (apixaban) Clinical and Real-World Data

Espero Pharmaceuticals and Armetheon Plans to Merge

Portola Pharmaceuticals Signs a Loan Agreement with Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Necuparanib at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Reig Jofre Acquires Chiesi Espaa SA a sodium heparin

Chiesi Acquires Three Hospital Products -- Kengreal, Cleviprex and Argatroban for Injection

Bayer Collaborates with Janssen on Extended Clinical Investigation of Xarelto

Bayer to Acquire Experimental Anticoagulant from Isis Pharmaceuticals



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Key Statistics

US: The Largest Market for Anti-Coagulants

A List of FDA Approved Anticoagulants

Eliquis and Xarelto lead the US NOAC Market

AndexXa

Another Reversal Agent for NOAC

Growth Drivers/Trends

Atrial Fibrillation

A Key Risk Factor, Driving the Demand for Anti-Coagulants

Rapidly Ageing Demographics Drive Growth in the Anticoagulants Market

Surge in CVD Incidence

Major Growth Factor

Manufacturers' Patient Assistance Programs Support Increased Sales

US Injectable Anti-Coagulants Market

Decline in Heparin Demand

Extending the Use of Heparin to New Indications

Product Introductions/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Anticoagulants

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Major Anti-Coagulant Market

Increasing Aging Population Boosts Demand

New Drugs Drive Use of Oral Anticoagulants in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

B.Market Analytics



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Sanofi S.A.

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Stroke Statistics

Opportunity Indicator for Anticoagulants

NICE Guidelines Promote NOAC Usage

B.Market Analytics



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Highly Populated Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Favorable Reimbursement for NOACs

LMWH

The leading Heparin Segment

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Abbott India Limited

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

