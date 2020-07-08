Antigone House Co. Will Unveil The Book, 'Guess Who's Coming To The White House?'

Antigone House Co. will unveil Antigone's research-letter, 'Guess Who's Coming To The White House?' The Company is set to send gift-copies to Vice-President, Mike Pence, and Cabinet Members on July 31st, 2020. "The idea is to encourage them to read it, connect the dots, and invoke the 25th Amendment, Section 4", says Antigone, a biological anthropologist, and founder and CEO of Antigone House Co. According to Antigone, Mike Pence is the most 'consequential' Vice-President of all time. "He's in a unique hybrid position, as Vice-President and President of the Senate. Pence and Cabinet Members can determine whether President Donald Trump is able to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidential Office (presumption of capacity)", she says.

The story is about a mythological land called 'U.S.-Hamelin'. The land is governed by a gravely ill Imperial President, an 'imperfect vessel'. His name is Pied-piper and the protagonist of the story, an immigrant, is his most subversive 'subject'. This book is a "realistic work of fiction", says Antigone, "it is an extensive and well-thought-out research-letter to the Vice-President of 'U.S.-Hamelin'. Essentially, the book discusses the history of the American people and their relationship with Latin-Americans. It is not an immigrant autobiography or a book about Donald Trump's Presidency. It is about the history of ancient and contemporary immigrants, immigration policies, the Monroe Doctrine, and U.S. Presidents." Antigone is determined to reach an extensive range of audiences in the hopes of helping the American people, immigrants included.

WHY :

Through vigorous facts, extensive data, and first-hand knowledge, the immigrant of 'U.S-Hamelin' argues that the Pied-piper has early dementia due to silent stroke. The immigrant contends that the Pied-piper is experiencing symptomatic health conditions; namely, 'confabulation' (he fabricates stories because he cannot tell fact from fiction) and male menopause (acute mood swings). The immigrant then decides to write a research-letter to the Vice-President of 'U.S.-Hamelin' denouncing the Pied-piper's presumed illness and inability to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidential Office.

SHOW (THEATRICAL BOOK TOUR) :

This book, a research-letter, was adapted by Antigone into a theatrical play. The show 'Guess Who's Coming To The White House?' will be opening this Fall or Spring 2021—a guest production at Santa Monica Playhouse, Los Angeles.

WHERE :

'Guess Who's Coming To The White House?' will be published as a paperback and ebook on July 31st, 2020. This is the first published literary work and theatrical production of Antigone House Co. In addition to the publishing division, the Company also showcases original paintings and a variety of merchandise products ('Guess Who's Coming To The White House?'—t-shirts, ball caps, and posters). Soon, the Company will also be releasing groundbreaking media productions and outlets, such as feature films. The Company is based out of the Los Angeles area, California.

INTERVIEW :

If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact www.antigonehouse.com (for details see contact section below). Antigone House Co. website contains useful information, such as Antigone's biography, photographs, and videos: 'Guess Who's Coming To The White House?' A & Q (Video 1) and 'Dear Mr. Vice-President' (Video 2).

WHO :

Antigone, Founder & CEO of Antigone House Co.

Ph.D. studies in Archaeology and Prehistory, University of Cambridge, U.K.

M.Phil. Biological Anthropology, University of Cambridge, U.K.

M.A. Anthropology, CSU Fullerton, U.S.A.

B.A. Anthropology, CSU, Fresno, U.S.A.

B.A. Journalism (PUCRS), Brazil.

WHEN :

Book Release Date : July 31st, 2020.

Theatrical Tour Date : Fall 2020/Spring 2021. SANTA MONICA PLAYHOUSE. 1211 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

CONTACT :

For all inquiries contact : Joseph Rocha, Webmaster, Antigone House Co.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: (559) 736-7662 (leave a brief message. We will contact you as soon as possible. Preferred form of contact: e-mail).

(leave a brief message. We will contact you as soon as possible. Preferred form of contact: e-mail). Please do NOT contact Santa Monica Playhouse. "Guess Who's Coming To The White House?" is a Guest Production at Santa Monica Playhouse .

SOURCE Antigone House Co.

Related Links

antigonehouse.com

