Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Outlook to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020

Antimicrobial Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.9%.



Silver, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Silver will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$137.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$112.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Silver will reach a market size of US$176.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$832.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AK Coatings, Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Alistagen Corporation

BASF SE

BBJ Environmental Solutions

Cupron, Inc.

Dow Microbial Control

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Foster Coating Products

Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Microban International, Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sciessent LLC

Sherwin-Williams Company

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Sureshield Coatings Company

Troy Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Antimicrobial Coatings - An Additional Line of Defense

Recent Market Activity

Environmentally Aware Consumers Add to the Demand

Outlook

Competition - An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antimicrobial Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue

Innovation - Key to Market Growth

The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

Impact of Stringent Regulations

Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Growing Importance of Sterile Environment

The New Era of Bioremedial Construction

Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial Coatings

Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment

Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings

Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition

Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC

Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based

Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges

Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome

Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent

Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for Antimicrobial Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical Devices Industry

Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for Biomedical Applications

Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour

Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue

Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs

Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains

Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters

Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters

Coated Cardiovascular Catheters

Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters

Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour

Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment

Hurdles to Overcome

Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth

Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An Expensive Price to Pay

Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market

High Entry Barriers

Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade

Threat of Substitutes

Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

(Total Companies Profiled: 44)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrw8b8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



