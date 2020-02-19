Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Outlook to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand
Antimicrobial Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.9%.
Silver, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Silver will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$137.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$112.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Silver will reach a market size of US$176.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$832.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Antimicrobial Coatings - An Additional Line of Defense
- Recent Market Activity
- Environmentally Aware Consumers Add to the Demand
- Outlook
- Competition - An Overview
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Antimicrobial Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics
- Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue
- Innovation - Key to Market Growth
- The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients
- Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
- Impact of Stringent Regulations
- Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand
- Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver
- Growing Importance of Sterile Environment
- The New Era of Bioremedial Construction
- Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
- Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial Coatings
- Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment
- Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings
- Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition
- Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC
- Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based
- Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges
- Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome
- Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent
- Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for Antimicrobial Coatings
- Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical Devices Industry
- Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for Biomedical Applications
- Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
- Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market
- Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour
- Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue
- Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs
- Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains
- Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview
- Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters
- Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters
- Coated Cardiovascular Catheters
- Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters
- Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour
- Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment
- Hurdles to Overcome
- Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth
- Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An Expensive Price to Pay
- Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market
- High Entry Barriers
- Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade
- Threat of Substitutes
- Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials
