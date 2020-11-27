Antiprohense Research: Digital Hologram ARAdvertising vs. Traditional Advertising in 5G Era

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antiprohense, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Digital Advertising vs. Traditional Advertising in 5G Era'. Digital advertising is challenging the traditional advertising industry. During the outbreak of COVID-19, many people saw the public-welfare function and commercial value of the media, and many advertisers would adjust their advertising strategies as soon as possible. Digital advertising will highlight its competitive advantages, such as no contact advertising or online remote updates, so that the delivery of information is timelier than before. In the future, more digital media will emerge to help the industry develop in a healthy way.

The demand for TV, online games, e-commerce, social networks, health TV, and online education increased significantly during the quarantine. Only in the first quarter, Netflix increased 16m new users in the US -- about double the number in the previous quarter. Italians also increased their time spent on Facebook apps by 70 percent. After 2020, there will be significant growth in the upstream video data stream from the Internet of Things. AR holographic services are expected to generate massive demand between 2020 and 2025.

WIMI's holographic advertising platform will overturn traditional advertising. Customers will directly watch the holographic stereoscopic advertisements and have an immersive feeling. Besides, the holographic cloud AI-MBT technology can track and analyze various data of customers to provide effective data support for advertisers. The current application fields: holographic indoor advertising, holographic outdoor advertising, high-altitude holographic advertising, holographic airport/subway advertising, holographic in-store (outside) display of well-known brands, and holographic event advertising display, etc.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data to provide customers with AR-based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

WIMI Hologram Cloud's advertising business is divided into online and offline AR holographic advertising. And the online business is mainly mobile AR holographic advertising display and light entertainment advertising application. The entertainment business is divided into online and offline AR holographic interactive entertainment.

The development momentum of Holographic AR advertising business is relatively fast. In the past two years, both the number of customers and the unit price of customers have obviously increased. WIMI's holographic AR adware enables users to insert real or animated 3D objects into video clips, seamlessly integrating the objects with scenes in the video. Moreover, WIMI's online Holographic AR advertising solution incorporates holographic AR ads into films and programs hosted by China's leading online video media platforms.

In terms of subdivision, the AR industry chain mainly includes four parts: hardware, software, application and content, and services. Hardware includes parts and equipment. Software is divided into information processing and operating platforms. Application and content are developed and produced for different industries. And services are about channel distribution of application content through the distribution platform. From the perspective of the business model, WIMI is a solution provider, which integrates application and content, and services, according to the real needs of downstream customers, and then outputs complete solutions. Thus, the liquidity of WIMI is mainly relying on the holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

