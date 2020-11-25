Antiprohense Research: Hologram AR+IP Services in sports and other fields

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antiprohense, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Hologram AR+IP services in sports and other fields'. Because of the social distancing policies, Fox is working on ways to get fans to stand in the stands for live MLB games. In a tweet on Thursday, the company showed a video of virtual fans in the stands. The crowd are donning their team's jersey, cheering, booing and even waving. While the technology may be well developed, broadcasters want to make it as natural as possible and may not use virtual viewers for every game.

Augmented Reality (AR for short) refers to the virtual space that combines the computer-generated virtual imaging with the real world and constructs it into a combination of virtual reality and real reality. It applies virtual information to the real world through computer technology. The real environment and virtual objects are super-imposed on the same picture or space in real time and exist at the same time. Through AR, animations, 3D models and videos, people can interact with the audience or users on the big screen.

Therefore, augmented reality system has the new characteristics of virtual and real combination, real-time interaction and 3D registration. With the rapid development of technology, Augmented Reality (AR) is no longer an out-of-reach technology. As one of the leading artificial intelligence vision technology companies, WIMI Hologram Cloud specializes in computer vision holographic services. WIMI is committed to providing value-added content services for the entertainment industry.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has built a comprehensive holographic AR content library, with holographic AR content formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are 4,654 AR holographic content available for WIMI holographic AR products and solutions that cover a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles and food. 2961 of them were used for educational scenes, 851 for tourism, 739 for arts and entertainment, and 103 for science popularization. In addition, WIMI's content library contains copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with a variety of content owners, including brands, film producers and talent agents, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

WIMI's holographic face modification ability is based on its 3D layer replacement technology, including image recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology based on artificial intelligence, real-time image tracking and face replacement with other faces. The technology replaces the face in the video frame, synthesizes the video and adds the original audio. WIMI is adamant the technology will lead to new business growth for applications such as celebrity advertising, film launches and live video streaming.

WIMI's holographic AR content production is built with image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing and computer vision technologies. WIMI's software engineering team and visual design team work closely to advance these visualizations and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content. Real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate attitude estimation can perform scene identification and tracking in seconds. This cutting-edge algorithm also allows WIMI to perform visualization of photo-level real high-resolution rendering based on pixels. Although most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data in a given unit of space, WIMI can collect 500 to 550 blocks, noted by Frost&Sullivan. WIMI's image processing speed is faster than the industry average, which improves operational efficiency. During scene reconstruction, WIMI's automatic image processing tool can remove noise and enhance features from the original image, thus creating the best holographic AR design of its kind with industry-leading simulation.

