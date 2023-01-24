APAC 3D Bioprinting Industry to 2031 - Rising Requirement for Regenerative Medicines/Cancer Therapeutics/Stem Cell Solutions Drive Growth

Jan 24, 2023, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting Market 2021-2031 by Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market will grow by 21.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $7,456.1 million over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) due to the aging population, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines/cancer therapeutics/stem cell solutions, the rising governments and private funding, and the technological advancements such as the development of AI and organ-on-a-chip.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- 3D Bioprinters
- Bioinks
- Natural Bioinks
- Hybrid Bioinks
- Synthetic Bioinks
Based on Material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Living Cells
- Hydrogels
- Extracellular Matrices
- Other Material Types
By Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Inkjet 3D Bioprinting
- Laser-assisted Bioprinting
- Magnetic 3D Bioprinting
- Microextrusion Bioprinting
- Other Technologies
By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Research Application
- Drug Research
- Regenerative Medicine
- 3D Cell Culture
Clinical Application
- Skin
- Bone and Cartilage
- Blood Vessels
- Other Clinical Applications
By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Research Organization & Academic Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Material and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- 3D Bio-printing Solutions
- 3D Systems Inc.
- 3DBio Therapeutics
- Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC (ASI)
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Bico Group AB
- Brinter
- Cellink AB
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K. K.
- Digilab Inc.
- EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)
- Foldink Life Science Technologies
- GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH
- Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.
- Nano3D Biosciences Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc
- Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Poietis
- Precise Bio
- Prellis Biologics
- Regemat 3D S.L.
- RegenHU SA
- Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.)
- ROKIT Healthcare, Inc.
- Stratasys Ltd
- TeVido BioDevices, Inc.
- Vivax Bio, LLC
