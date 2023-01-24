APAC 3D Bioprinting Industry to 2031 - Rising Requirement for Regenerative Medicines/Cancer Therapeutics/Stem Cell Solutions Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting Market 2021-2031 by Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market will grow by 21.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $7,456.1 million over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) due to the aging population, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines/cancer therapeutics/stem cell solutions, the rising governments and private funding, and the technological advancements such as the development of AI and organ-on-a-chip.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.



Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

3D Bioprinters

Bioinks

Natural Bioinks

Hybrid Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Based on Material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Other Material Types

By Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Other Technologies

By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Application

Drug Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Clinical Application

Skin

Bone and Cartilage

Blood Vessels

Other Clinical Applications

By End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Organization & Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Material and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

3D Bio-printing Solutions

3D Systems Inc.

3DBio Therapeutics

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC (ASI)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bico Group AB

Brinter

Cellink AB

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K. K.

Digilab Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Foldink Life Science Technologies

GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.

Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc

Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Poietis

Precise Bio

Prellis Biologics

Regemat 3D S.L.

RegenHU SA

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.)

ROKIT Healthcare, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd

TeVido BioDevices, Inc.

Vivax Bio, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee825o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets