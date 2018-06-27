APAC DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18% During 2017-2023

The Asia Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is expected to witness market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The rapid economic growth in the developing countries and the improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are factors that drive the DDoS protection and mitigation market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Hybrid deployment solutions are used to protect IT infrastructures from multi-vector DDoS attacks, right at their inception. With the adoption of hybrid deployment models, the enterprises can manage critical data and intellectual properties within their premises and protect from network-based, protocol-based, and application-based DDoS attacks.

Segmentation

Based on Component, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Based on Application Area, the market report segments the market into Network, Database, Application, and Endpoint.

Based on Organization Size, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud & Hybrid and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Telecom & IT, and Others.

Based on Countries, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into China , Japan , India , South Korea , Singapore , Malaysia , and Rest of Asia Pacific .

Companies Mentioned



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Imperva, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

NeuStar, Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (Arbor Networks)

Radware

Verisign, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Component

1.4.2 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Application Area

1.4.3 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.5 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Vertical

1.4.6 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market By Component

2.1.1.2 Market By Organization Size

2.1.1.3 Market By Deployment Mode

2.1.1.4 Market By Application Area

2.1.1.5 Market By Vertical

2.1.1.6 Market By Country

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

3.1 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Solution Market by Country

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Software Market by Country

3.1.3 Asia Pacific Services Market by Country



4. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Network DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Database DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Application DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.4 Asia Pacific Endpoint DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



5. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Asia Pacific Small & Medium Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

5.1.2 Asia Pacific Large Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



6. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Asia Pacific Cloud & Hybrid Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

6.1.2 Asia Pacific On-Premise Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



7. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in BFSI Market by Country

7.1.2 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Government & Defense Market by Country

7.1.3 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Manufacturing Market by Country

7.1.4 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Healthcare Market by Country

7.1.5 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Energy & Utilities Market by Country

7.1.6 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Retail Market by Country

7.1.7 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Telecom & IT Market by Country

7.1.8 Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Others Market by Country



8. Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

8.1 Introduction

8.2 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.2.1 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.2.2 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.2.3 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.2.4 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.2.5 China DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.3 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.3.1 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.3.2 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.3.3 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.3.4 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.3.5 Japan DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.4 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.4.1 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.4.2 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.4.3 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.4.4 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.4.5 India DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.5 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.5.1 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.5.2 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.5.3 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.5.4 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.5.5 South Korea DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.6 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.6.1 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.6.2 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.6.3 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.6.4 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.6.5 Singapore DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.7 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.7.1 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.7.2 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.7.3 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.7.4 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.7.5 Malaysia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.8 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.8.4 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.8.5 Rest of Asia Pacific DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical



9. Competitive Study

9.1 Cardinal Matrix

9.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

9.2.2 Product Launches

9.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.1.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.1.5.2 Product Launch

10.2 Imperva, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.2.5.2 Product Launch

10.3 F5 Networks, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expense

10.3.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.3.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.5.2 Product Launch

10.4 Neustar, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.4.5.1 Product Launch

10.4.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.5 A10 Networks, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Research & Development Expense

10.5.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.5.5.1 Product Launch

10.6 Akamai Technologies

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Research & Development Expense

10.6.4 Strategies at a Glance

10.6.4.1 Product Launch

10.6.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6.4.3 Expansion

10.7 Fortinet Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8 NetScout Systems, Inc. (Arbor Networks)

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Regional Analysis

10.8.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.8.5.1 Product Launch

10.8.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.9 Radware

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial Analysis

10.9.3 Regional Analysis

10.9.4 Research & Development Expense

10.9.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.9.5.1 Product Launch

10.9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.10 Verisign, Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial Analysis

10.10.3 Regional Analysis

10.10.4 Research & Development Expense



