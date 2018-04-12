APAC Pay TV Market (2018-2023) Forecast to Reach $2.73 Billion - Digital Cable Will Supply 37 Million of the Pay TV Subscriber Additions

The Asia Pacific pay TV sector is bucking the downward trends in much of the rest of the world. Subscribers will grow by 78 million and revenues by $2.73 billion between 2017 and 2023, according to the report.

China and India together will account for 81% of the region's 686 million pay TV subscribers by 2023. China will add 33 million subscribers between 2017 and 2023 and India will increase its total by 28 million. However, six of the 22 countries covered in this report will lose subscribers between 2017 and 2023. Taiwan will be the biggest loser - with subscribers down by 10.3%.

Digital cable will supply 37 million - half - of the pay TV subscriber additions between 2017 and 2023. However analog cable subscriptions will fall by 52 million - leaving cable down overall. IPTV will bring in an extra 67 million subs, with pay satellite TV up by 26 million.

Key Topics Covered



This report comes in five parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Country profiles for 23 territories;

Detailed country forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 pay TV operators and 98 platforms.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 22 countries in a graphically appealing 46-page document.

Companies Mentioned



4TV/MRTV (Forever)

Airtel

AIS

Astro

B TV

BesTV

Big TV

CDN

China

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

CHT Truevisions

Cignal

CJ Hellovision

CMB

CNS

DDish

DEN

Dialog

Dish Media

Dish TV

D'Live

Foxtel

FPT

Hathway

HTV-CMS

Hyundai HCN

i-cable

In Digital

Indovision

J:Com

K Vision

K+

KT Olleh

LG U+

Linknet

MobiTV

MTNL

NexMedia

Now TV

NTT

Okevision

One TV

Orange TV

Peo

RealVU

Reliance

SCTV

SingTel TV

Siti

Sky

Sky Cable /Sky Direct

/Sky Direct Skylife

SkyNet

SkyPerfecTV

SM Telemedia

StarHub

Sun Direct

T Broad

Taiwan Broadband

Tata Sky

Telkom

TM

Top TV

TOT

Transvision

TWM

Unicom

Univision

Videocon

Viettel

VNPT

Vodafone PTCL

VTVCab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj4mhz/apac_pay_tv?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-pay-tv-market-2018-2023-forecast-to-reach-2-73-billion---digital-cable-will-supply-37-million-of-the-pay-tv-subscriber-additions-300628838.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

