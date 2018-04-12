APAC Pay TV Market (2018-2023) Forecast to Reach $2.73 Billion - Digital Cable Will Supply 37 Million of the Pay TV Subscriber Additions

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific pay TV sector is bucking the downward trends in much of the rest of the world. Subscribers will grow by 78 million and revenues by $2.73 billion between 2017 and 2023, according to the report.
China and India together will account for 81% of the region's 686 million pay TV subscribers by 2023. China will add 33 million subscribers between 2017 and 2023 and India will increase its total by 28 million. However, six of the 22 countries covered in this report will lose subscribers between 2017 and 2023. Taiwan will be the biggest loser - with subscribers down by 10.3%.
Digital cable will supply 37 million - half - of the pay TV subscriber additions between 2017 and 2023. However analog cable subscriptions will fall by 52 million - leaving cable down overall. IPTV will bring in an extra 67 million subs, with pay satellite TV up by 26 million.
Key Topics Covered
This report comes in five parts:
- Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;
- Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;
- Country profiles for 23 territories;
- Detailed country forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 pay TV operators and 98 platforms.
- NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 22 countries in a graphically appealing 46-page document.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dj4mhz/apac_pay_tv?w=5
