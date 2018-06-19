Through a teardown of the Apple iPhone X, this report details more than 50 integrated circuit (IC) devices from the main boards.

It will help you to identify the manufacturer, packaging, including the size, type, and pitch, and function of the iPhone X's main ICs. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).

The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identification and descriptions and is supplied with an Excel file summarizing the iPhone X's chipset and breakdowns by supplier, package or footprint.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Physical Analysis

Views and dimensions of the iphone X

Iphone X teardown

Electronic board high definition photos

Main component markings and package type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification

PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width

IC package breakdown

IC manufacturer design wins

IC package footprint

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twqzbp/apple_iphone_x?w=5





Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-iphone-x-teardown-report-2018-teardown-photos-package-identification-and-descriptions---chipset-and-breakdowns-by-supplier-package--footprint-300668430.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

