Apple iPhone X Teardown Report 2018: Teardown Photos, Package Identification and Descriptions - Chipset and Breakdowns by Supplier, Package & Footprint

The "Apple iPhone X Teardown and Identification of Key Components Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Through a teardown of the Apple iPhone X, this report details more than 50 integrated circuit (IC) devices from the main boards.
It will help you to identify the manufacturer, packaging, including the size, type, and pitch, and function of the iPhone X's main ICs. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).
The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identification and descriptions and is supplied with an Excel file summarizing the iPhone X's chipset and breakdowns by supplier, package or footprint.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Physical Analysis
- Views and dimensions of the iphone X
- Iphone X teardown
- Electronic board high definition photos
- Main component markings and package type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification
- PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width
- IC package breakdown
- IC manufacturer design wins
- IC package footprint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twqzbp/apple_iphone_x?w=5
