Apple wins big at AICP Awards

"Welcome Home" the four-minute short film featuring musical artist FKA Twigs, created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab for Apple's HomePod speaker, was the most awarded campaign of the evening including securing Best in Show, the top honor at the AICP Awards in the Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial category. The work was directed by Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze of MJZ, who also took home five honors for "Welcome Home" at the awards show.

Another Apple film, "Barbers," picked up three AICP awards for Visual Style, Editorial and Direction. "Barbers" showcases the power of Portrait Mode on iPhone 7 Plus as a small New Orleans barbershop goes from stagnant to bustling when bystanders see the impressive portraits of customers posted outside the shop. The AICP wins come shortly after receiving the Black Cube for "Best in Show" at the ADC Awards last month.

Below is a list of all nine honors:

Best in Show: Advertising Excellence/Single Commercial –"Welcome Home"

Production – "Welcome Home"

Production Design – "Welcome Home"

Direction – "Welcome Home"

Next Viral – "Welcome Home"

Visual Style – "Barbers"

Editorial – "Barbers

Direction – "Barbers

Production – "Appocalypse"

The AICP Art & Technique of the American Commercial awards are judged by a series of panels featuring more than 400 judges from around the world comprised with various expertise in their field. Judging culminates in the meeting of the Curatorial Committee, the final mediator in the Show, which confirms all eligibility and appropriateness for each individual category. Each year, the honored work from both awards presentations are archived into the Department of Film at The Museum of Modern Art, which now features more than 1,975 pieces of advertising in the motion image.

The recent AICP honors comes on the heels of additional 2018 creative award show wins for Apple including "Welcome Home" and "Barbers," which won five and two Yellow pencils respectively.

About TBWA Worldwide

TBWA\Worldwide (http://www.tbwa.com) is a top-ten ranked global advertising collective that holds Disruption® at its core to develop business-changing ideas for brands. TBWA has 11,300 employees across 305 offices in 98 countries and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab and TBWA\WorldHealth. TBWA's global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Harvey Nichols, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, IMAX, McDonald's, Michelin, Nissan, Pernod Ricard, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore Airlines and Sotheby's.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-wins-big-at-aicp-awards-300666906.html

SOURCE TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Related Links

http://www.tbwa.com

