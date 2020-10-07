DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Access Points, Organization size, Vertical, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,589.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,236.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.



The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The rising number of cyber-attacks coupled with a significant increase in the number of connected devices and access points has increased the demand for superior monitoring as well as controlling of enterprise applications. As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has raised significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry verticals. Thus, several market players operating in the application control market provide extensive business offerings that facilitate the advanced protection of enterprise applications through enabling a varying degree of control such as execution, monitoring, and authentication.



The application control-based solutions have an extensive scope of utilization for network security, enforcing control over servers, end-point protection, and authentication, among several other benefits to the end-user organization. Additionally, the advancement in application control tools has facilitated the integration of forensic control that automates the validation process, enable checks for inputs as well as data correctness, which provide advantages to the end users. Thus, the application control market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



Several factors such as rising number of cyber-threats, stringent regulator guidelines, and an increase in popularity of bringing your own device (BYOD) to work have factored in the positive growth of the market over the past few years. Furthermore, the rising popularity of application control among prominent market players present in different industry verticals also has contributed to the adoption of the solution in both developed and developing economies. Thus, the surge in demand for robust and efficient end-point protection has significantly propelled the growth of the market in recent years.



Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cyber ark Software Ltd, Avanti, MacAfee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Veracode, and Watchguard Technologies, Inc. are some of the well-established players in the global application control market.



COVID-19 Impact on Application Control Market



The ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 continues to bring long terms disruption across several major process as well as discrete industries. However, critical industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals have noticed limited disruption during the pandemic across different economies owing to their significance in utilities and essential supplies. As a result, prevalence of nation-wide lockdown to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production of components, equipment, controller, and raw materials across several manufacturers especially the small & medium enterprise owners.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Application Control Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Application Control Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Emergence of Government Mandates to Tackle Threats

5.1.2 Rising Usage of Application Control Audit Services

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complexities in Adopting Advanced Security Solutions by SMEs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising demand for integrated security solutions across industries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Bring-Your-Own-Device Globally

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Application Control Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Application Control Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Application Control Market Analysis- By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Component, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4.2.1 Managed Services Overview

7.4.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.2.1.2 Managed Services Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4.2.2 Professional Services Overview

7.4.2.2.1 Overview

7.4.2.2.2 Professional Services Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Application Control Market Analysis- By Access Points

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Access Points, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Desktops/Laptops

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Desktops/Laptops Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Servers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Servers Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Mobiles/Tablets

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Mobiles/Tablets Market Forecast and Analysis

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



9. Application Control Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Application Control Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027

9.3 SMEs

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 SMEs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Large Enterprises

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Application Control Market Analysis- By Vertical

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Vertical, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Government and Defense Market Forecast and Analysis

10.4 BFSI

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 BFSI Market Forecast and Analysis

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 IT and Telecom Market Forecast and Analysis

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Healthcare Market Forecast and Analysis

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Retail Market Forecast and Analysis

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



11. Application Control Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Application Control Market

11.3 Europe: Application Control Market

11.4 APAC: Application Control Market

11.5 MEA: Application Control Market

11.6 SAM: Application Control Market



12. Application Control Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Broadcom, Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Cambium Networks

14.3 Avanti

14.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

14.5 McAfee, LLC

14.6 Veracode, Inc.

14.7 CyberArk Software Ltd.

14.8 VMware, Inc.

14.9 WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

14.10 Trend Micro Incorporated

14.11 DriveLock SE



15. Appendix



