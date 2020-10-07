Application Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
Oct 07, 2020
According to this report the market was valued at US$ 1,589.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,236.35 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.
The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.
The rising number of cyber-attacks coupled with a significant increase in the number of connected devices and access points has increased the demand for superior monitoring as well as controlling of enterprise applications. As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has raised significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry verticals. Thus, several market players operating in the application control market provide extensive business offerings that facilitate the advanced protection of enterprise applications through enabling a varying degree of control such as execution, monitoring, and authentication.
The application control-based solutions have an extensive scope of utilization for network security, enforcing control over servers, end-point protection, and authentication, among several other benefits to the end-user organization. Additionally, the advancement in application control tools has facilitated the integration of forensic control that automates the validation process, enable checks for inputs as well as data correctness, which provide advantages to the end users. Thus, the application control market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Several factors such as rising number of cyber-threats, stringent regulator guidelines, and an increase in popularity of bringing your own device (BYOD) to work have factored in the positive growth of the market over the past few years. Furthermore, the rising popularity of application control among prominent market players present in different industry verticals also has contributed to the adoption of the solution in both developed and developing economies. Thus, the surge in demand for robust and efficient end-point protection has significantly propelled the growth of the market in recent years.
Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cyber ark Software Ltd, Avanti, MacAfee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Veracode, and Watchguard Technologies, Inc. are some of the well-established players in the global application control market.
COVID-19 Impact on Application Control Market
The ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 continues to bring long terms disruption across several major process as well as discrete industries. However, critical industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals have noticed limited disruption during the pandemic across different economies owing to their significance in utilities and essential supplies. As a result, prevalence of nation-wide lockdown to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production of components, equipment, controller, and raw materials across several manufacturers especially the small & medium enterprise owners.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Application Control Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Application Control Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Emergence of Government Mandates to Tackle Threats
5.1.2 Rising Usage of Application Control Audit Services
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Complexities in Adopting Advanced Security Solutions by SMEs
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising demand for integrated security solutions across industries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Use of Bring-Your-Own-Device Globally
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Application Control Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Application Control Market Global Overview
6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Application Control Market Analysis- By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Component, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution Market Forecast and Analysis
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services Market Forecast and Analysis
7.4.2.1 Managed Services Overview
7.4.2.1.1 Overview
7.4.2.1.2 Managed Services Market Forecast and Analysis
7.4.2.2 Professional Services Overview
7.4.2.2.1 Overview
7.4.2.2.2 Professional Services Market Forecast and Analysis
8. Application Control Market Analysis- By Access Points
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Access Points, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Desktops/Laptops
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Desktops/Laptops Market Forecast and Analysis
8.4 Servers
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Servers Market Forecast and Analysis
8.5 Mobiles/Tablets
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Mobiles/Tablets Market Forecast and Analysis
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
9. Application Control Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Application Control Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027
9.3 SMEs
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 SMEs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Large Enterprises
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Application Control Market Analysis- By Vertical
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Application Control Market Breakdown, By Vertical, 2019 & 2027
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Government and Defense Market Forecast and Analysis
10.4 BFSI
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 BFSI Market Forecast and Analysis
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 IT and Telecom Market Forecast and Analysis
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Healthcare Market Forecast and Analysis
10.7 Retail
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Retail Market Forecast and Analysis
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis
11. Application Control Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Application Control Market
11.3 Europe: Application Control Market
11.4 APAC: Application Control Market
11.5 MEA: Application Control Market
11.6 SAM: Application Control Market
12. Application Control Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Market Initiative
13.2 Merger and Acquisition
13.3 New Development
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Broadcom, Inc.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Cambium Networks
14.3 Avanti
14.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
14.5 McAfee, LLC
14.6 Veracode, Inc.
14.7 CyberArk Software Ltd.
14.8 VMware, Inc.
14.9 WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
14.10 Trend Micro Incorporated
14.11 DriveLock SE
15. Appendix
