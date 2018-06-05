Application Platform Market, 2023 by Software (App Platform & Transaction Processing Monitor), Service (Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, & Managed), Deployment (aPaaS & On-Premises)

The report forecasts the global application platform market size to grow from USD 8.99 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.69 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The application platform market is segmented on the basis of components (software and services), deployment, organization size, and regions. This market is expected to gain traction, as vendors and open-source communities offer user-friendly, reliable, innovative, and specialized platforms to support the modern and real-time application requirements.

Application platforms are instrumental in simplifying the deployment of application codes, automating the application release processes, and proactively monitoring applications and associated infrastructure performances. In addition, these platforms empower the rapid development and deployment of application logic, enable faster application iteration, and provide an unified experience to developers. Vendors are offering paid, as well as free open-source software to their commercial customers in the market. Hence, both paid and open-source software play a significant role in the growth of the market.



The software segment of the application platform market includes application platform software and transaction processing monitor software. Among these subsegments, the application platform software subsegment is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the market. This subsegment is estimated to account for the larger market share and projected to be a faster-growing subsegment as well. Services are evolving as an important aspect, as application platform vendors' offer integrated services packages, along with application software packages to their commercial customers.

The services segment of the market comprises various services, such as deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and managed services. The deployment and integration subsegment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. This subsegment plays a vital role in the growth of the market, as in this service the application platform, along with the monitoring software are deployed at the customer's premises. The deployment segment consists of 2 types, namely, Application Platform-as-Service (aPaaS) and on-premises. The organization size segment is categorized into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.



The application platform market offers a reliable platform for developers and enterprises, and helps them develop and host mission-critical business applications. Application platforms provide a multitude of features, such as load balancers, auto-scaling orchestrators, automated deployment tools, and In-Memory Data Grids (IMDGs). aPaaS is offered as cloud services and provides managed platforms for designing, building, deploying and managing customized business applications. Furthermore, aPaaS provides a cloud-based foundation for app creation and establishes stability during the app development phase.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Application Platform Market

4.2 Market By Service and Region, 2018

4.3 Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.5 Market By Region, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Collaborative Application Development

5.2.1.2 Importance of Devops

5.2.1.3 Emergence of No-Code Application Platforms

5.2.1.4 Rise of Apaas

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Competition From Open-Source Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Application Delivery and the Evolution of Software-Defined Age

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Pro-Active and Real-Time Application Visibility

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skill Set and Expertise

5.3 Application Platform-As-A-Service: Types

5.3.1 High-Productivity Application Platform-As-A-Service

5.3.2 High-Control Application Platform-As-A-Service



6 Application Platform Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Platform Software

7.3 Transaction Processing Monitor Software



8 Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Deployment and Integration

8.3 Support and Maintenance

8.4 Managed Services



9 Application Platform Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Application Platform-As-A-Service



10 Market By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Application Platform Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.3 Agreements and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 SAP

13.3 NEC

13.4 Micro Focus

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Fujitsu

13.7 Microsoft

13.8 Hitachi

13.9 Adobe Systems

13.10 HPE

13.11 Huawei

13.12 Red Hat

13.13 Akamai

13.14 Gigaspaces

13.15 Caucho Technology

13.16 APAChe Tomcat

13.17 Tmaxsoft

13.18 Nastel Technologies

13.19 Navisite

13.20 Rogue Wave Software

13.21 4D Technologies

13.22 Nginx

13.23 Mendix

13.24 Kony

13.25 Betty Blocks



