Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day

This year's conference occurs Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Samberg Conference Center, MIT Chang Building in Cambridge, MA. Dr. Wang will present "Integrating Nonclinical PK/PD Data for Novel Cancer Immune Therapeutics First-in-Human Starting Dose Selection." Applied BioMath recently announced Douglas A. Lauffenburger, PhD, Ford Professor of Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Biology, and Head of the Department of Biological Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Rupert Davies, PhD, Senior Scientist, Preclinical Development at Zymeworks will also present at QSP Day 2018.

Dr. Haiqing Wang currently serves as Principal Scientist in the Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics Department at Bristol-Myers Squibb. During her 10-year service at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Wang has worked on biologics mechanistic PK/PD modeling to facilitate the preclinical to clinical translation. Prior to working at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Wang worked in the Preclinical and Translational Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PTPK) group at Genentech. She received her PhD from the University of Minnesota, School of Pharmacy.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Haiqing Wang present at QSP Day," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Her presentation will showcase the predictive modeling and simulation techniques used to inform starting dose selection in IO, considering all available information, including both model-based approach and traditional safety exposure-based approach."

All QSP Day registrants are welcome to submit posters in either student or non-student categories. Three abstracts will be invited to give a 15 minute presentation during the conference. In addition, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three student posters, with first place receiving $1,000, second place receiving $500, and third place receiving $200.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

