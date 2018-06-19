Applied Software's eVolve 2.0 Offers Wide Range of Enhancements

"eVolve allows you to work more efficiently and do more with the resources that you already have," said Adam Heon, director of Electrical Services at Applied Software. "We're constantly working on innovative new updates and features to ensure eVolve meets the growing needs of our clients, helping them in turn to better serve their customers as true industry leaders."

Specific new features in eVolve 2.0 include:

Support for Revit 2019

More than 87 new families

An enhanced user interface, including a new browser ribbon, control options, visibility and filter controls for system family conduit and cable tray, and a new crosshair tool

New system family conduit workflow support

New export requisition form tool that enables data exports directly into Microsoft Excel as well as custom Excel templates

eVolve share parameter loader and system family tracker

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Developed by electrical contractors for contractors, eVolve reduces waste by facilitating detail-level as-built drawing production and by automating shop drawing sheet set creation with linked bills of material using a single click (no extra effort). eVolve also makes Just-in-Time delivery a reality for both the shop and the field, virtually eliminating the need for pre-stocking inventory.

About Applied Software

Applied Software is a leading AEC, MEP, construction and manufacturing systems integrator and consultant. On a mission to empower clients, transform industries and champion innovation, Applied Software helps more than 8,000 clients build processes and solutions for their unique workflow needs, positioning them for success now and into the future. Since 1982, the firm has leveraged a team of seasoned industry experts to take a holistic and strategic approach to design software, integration, analysis, problem resolution, training, mentoring and more. Over the years, the firm has received numerous industry recognitions and is an Autodesk® Platinum Partner. For more information on Applied Software's solutions and services, please visit www.asti.com.

Applied Software and eVolve are registered trademarks of Applied Software Technology, Inc.

Media Contact:

Todd F. Weyandt

Applied Software

404-564-1843

tweyandt@asti.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-softwares-evolve-2-0-offers-wide-range-of-enhancements-300668519.html

SOURCE Applied Software

Related Links

http://www.asti.com

