Applied Statistics for FDA Process Validation Seminar: General Principle and Practices - Philadelphia, PA - November 5-6, 2019

In Guidance for Industry Process Validation: General Principle and Practices, process validation is defined as, "the collection and evaluation of data, from the process design stage through commercial production"



The first stage of process validation is process design. The Process Validation guidance document states, a successful validation program depends on information and knowledge from product and process development. This knowledge and understanding is the basis for establishing an approach to the control of a manufacturing process that results in products with desired quality attributes:



Manufactures should:

Understand the sources of variation

Detect the presence and degree of variation

Understand the impact of variation on the process and ultimately on product attributes

Control the variation in a manner commensurate with the risk it represents to the process and product.

The second stage of process validation is process qualification. Although stage 2 has two elements, this course will focus on recommendations for the second element, PPQ. PPQ "combines the actual facility, utilities, equipment (each now qualified), and the trained personnel with the commercial manufacturing process, control procedures, and components to produce commercial batches."



Additionally, the process validation guidance document that "Each manufacturer should judge whether it has gained sufficient understanding to provide a high degree of assurance in its manufacturing process to justify commercial distribution of the product. Focusing exclusively on qualification efforts without understanding the manufacturing process and associated variations may not lead to adequate assurance of quality."



The third stage of process validation is continued process verification. The process validation guidance document defines the need for this stage: "After establishing and confirming the process, manufacturers must maintain the process in a state of control over the life of the process, even as materials, equipment, production environment, personnel, and manufacturing procedures change."



Manufacturers should use ongoing programs to collect and analyze product and process data to evaluate the state of control of the process. These programs may identify process or product problems or opportunities for process improvements that can be evaluated and implemented through some of the activities described in Stages 1 and 2."



This course focuses on how to establish a systematic approach to implementing statistical methodologies into a process validation program consistent with FDA guidance. It begins with a primer on statistics, focusing on methods that will be applied in each remaining chapter. Next, it teaches the application of statistics for setting specifications and assessing measurement systems (assays), two foundational requirements for process validation.



Lastly, the course applies statistic through the three stages of process validation defined by requirements in the process validation regulatory guidance documents. Methods taught through all three stages are recommended by regulatory guidance documents; references to the specific citations in the guidance documents are provided.



Why you should attend:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided guidance for industry in 2011 that has established a framework for process validation in the pharmaceutical industry. This guidance, titled "Process Validation: General Principles and Practices" consists of a three-stage process. The three stages are 1) Process Design, 2) Process Qualification, and 3) Continued Process Verification.

This course focuses on how to establish a systematic approach to implementing statistical methodologies into a process development and validation program consistent with FDA guidance. This course teaches the application of statistics for setting specifications, assessing measurement systems (assays), using the design of experiments (DOE), developing a control plan as part of a risk management strategy, and ensuring process control/capability. All concepts are taught within the three-stage product cycle framework defined by requirements in the process validation regulatory guidance documents.

Although established for the pharmaceutical industry, it also provides a useful framework for other industries.

Analyses in this course use the point-and-click interface of JMP software by SAS.

Areas Covered in the Session:

Apply statistics to set specifications and validate measurement systems (assays)

Develop appropriate sample plans based on confidence and power

Implement suitable statistical methods into a process validation program for each of the three stages

Stage 1, Process Design: utilize risk management tools to identify and prioritize potential critical process parameters, and define critical process parameters and operating spaces for the commercial manufacturing process using the design of experiments (DOE)

Stage 2, Process Qualification: assess scale effects while incorporating large (pilot and/or commercial) scale data; develop process performance qualification (PPQ) acceptance criteria by characterizing intra and inter-batch variability using process design data and batch homogeneity studies, and develop an appropriate sampling plan for PPQ

Stage 3, Continued Process Verification: develop a control plan as part of a risk management strategy; collect and analyze product and process data, and ensure your process is in (statistical) control and capable.

Who Should Attend:



Process Scientist/Engineer

Design Engineer

Product Development Engineer

Regulatory/Compliance Professional

Design Controls Engineer

Six Sigma Green Belt

Six Sigma Black Belt

Continuous Improvement Manager

Quality/Compliance managers or directors for Medical Device companies

General Managers wanting to learn how to understand Quality System requirements

Management Representatives

