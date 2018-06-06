Appy Pie to Run Live Product Demos at CEBIT 2018

Appy Pie has made a name for itself in the world of DIY mobile app builders by offering to their clients unparalleled features, offering a native experience with ability to make money from the app, make changes to the app in real-time on the fly, and even access to valuable app analytics.

Talking about Appy Pie's participation in CEBIT 2018, Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie stated, "It is an exciting time for the mobile app development industry and businesses of all sizes, scope, and scale are looking for a mobile app of their own in order to expand their customer base. We are excited about our participation in this iconic digital festival and have some pretty interesting live demonstrations for the visiting delegates to enjoy and explore via interactive sessions."

Building mobile apps on this no coding DIY app building platform is easy and lightning fast. The subscription plans are affordable and flexible with a whole lot of add-ons that can take your app experience to great heights. Based on a simple drag and drop functionality, the platform has proven to be a boon for the technological novices.

Alok Kumar, Chief Business Officer, Appy Pie extends an invitation to the CEBIT delegates, saying, "The team at our booth will be able to give you a clearer idea about the host of services, features, and the wide range of benefits that a mobile app built on our platform can offer for your business."

You can catch Appy Pie's live product demos from June 11th to 15th 2018, at booth C 32 Hall 071, CEBIT 2018. Sign up for your demo here https://goo.gl/PMBEaX

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

