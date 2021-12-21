Aptamers Market to Record 26.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Evolving Opportunities with Aptagen LLC, Aptamer Group Ltd. & Aptagen LLC, Aptamer Group Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the aptamers market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer boosting the demand for novel diagnostics, the rising number of clinical trials to develop aptamer-based therapeutics, and the rising awareness of the advantages of aptamers over antibodies will drive the growth of the Aptamers Market. However, inherent challenges associated with oligonucleotide therapies might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The aptamers market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The aptamers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The aptamers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Aptagen LLC, Aptamer Group Ltd., Aptamer Sciences Inc, APTATARGETS SL, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Kaneka Corp., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc, SomaLogic Inc, and Vivonics Inc.

Few Companies with key offerings

Aptagen LLC - The company offers aptamers for biomarker discovery, cell-tissue targeting and imaging, drug discovery, and delivery.

Aptamer Group Ltd. - The company offers Optimer binders for their rapid development, batch-to-batch consistency and cost-effective manufacturability, a small molecular size, robust performance, and the ability to bind specifically to a broader target range than other affinity molecules.

Aptamer Sciences Inc - The company offers high-quality aptamer discovery, aptamer optimization, and the development of state-of-the-art aptamer therapeutics and diagnostics.

APTATARGETS SL - The company offers ApTOLL for aptamer targeting to trigger the immune response at the first steps of the inflammatory pathway.

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc. - The company offers aptamers to target small molecules, pursue toxic and non-immunogenic targets, and penetrate tissues and cells.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the aptamers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into therapeutics development, research and development, diagnostic, and others

the market is classified into therapeutics development, research and development, diagnostic, and others By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Aptamers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptagen LLC, Aptamer Group Ltd., Aptamer Sciences Inc, APTATARGETS SL, Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc., Kaneka Corp., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc, SomaLogic Inc, and Vivonics Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

