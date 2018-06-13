Apttus Establishes Omni Accelerator, the World's First Innovation Lab for Middle Office Solutions

As Apttus continues to grow rapidly, the company is formalizing its innovation processes involving cutting-edge technology. The Omni Accelerator team is chartered with exploring, identifying, and executing innovative technology development opportunities that enhance Apttus' portfolio and provide greater value to customers.

Apttus' portfolio and customer value are delivered via the company's Omni platform. The Intelligent Middle Office Platform resolves long-standing deficiencies hindering the most important set of business processes for any enterprise – generating revenue and managing key commercial relationships. Omni provides multiple cloud options via Salesforce, Azure, and IBM Cloud. It includes numerous differentiators – from providing customers with a single view of revenue across their enterprise to the industry's most comprehensive set of Middle Office applications, including Quote-to-Cash, Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management, and Digital Commerce.

By focusing on advancing the Omni platform's capabilities, the Omni Accelerator team will influence Apttus' product vision, roadmap, and thought leadership in the marketplace. The Omni Accelerator team's roots are already woven into successful Apttus capabilities. For instance, the team's fingerprints are on Max, Apttus' successful applied AI for the Middle Office introduced more than a year ago. In addition to applying AI, Omni Accelerator is focusing on blockchain and augmented reality technologies.

Leveraging insight and experience from supporting the Middle Office space's largest customer base, the Omni Accelerator team's primary focus includes:

Identify emerging technologies that help customers differentiate from their competitors

Create proof of concepts to demonstrate, test, and measure potential market adoption

Develop capabilities like autonomous contract negotiation, auto-generated product catalogs

Increase implementation efficiency and adoption of Apttus' solutions

Widen Apttus' market leadership

"As the clear market leader, it is Apttus' responsibility to set the pace of thought leadership and technological advancement in the Middle Office," said Neehar Giri, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Solutions Architect at Apttus. "Led by some of the best and brightest in our space, we believe Apttus' focused innovation will provide unprecedented value to our customers and ecosystem. Omni Accelerator fuels our ability to advance our industry not just incrementally, but by leaps and bounds."

