APVSA - "Highway to Wine" Tour - The APVSA is launching its "WOW!" label !

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - For the past two decades, the APVSA has assembled a group of 300 members by assisting and guiding these winegrowers to export their products into new American markets. Pascal Fernand, the current CEO of the APVSA, travels around the world to select wines and spirits that will be successful in North America. Thanks to him, the association is now present in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year, the APVSA is celebrating its 20 years of activity!

To celebrate the event, the APVSA is launching the "WOW!" label. This label identifies a selection of wines that will leave you speechless. The "WOW!" label awards wines that have been amazing, impressive and sensational to the jury!

The "WOW!" wines have been meticulously pre-selected by an American jury composed of wine professionals: journalists, bartenders, sommeliers, wine importers and bloggers, during the blind tasting held on April 18th at the Beacon Hotel, New York . You will be able to taste the selection during the APVSA Tour in May-June.

The APVSA will be present in the United States and Canada during its "Highway to Wine" Tour from May 28th to June 7th! European winegrowers will showcase their wines. You can find the list of winegrowers by following this link. The APVSA strongly recommends the customers to follow the itinerary of "WOW!" wines! The wines are from different regions in France and Spain – Burgundy, Rhône Valley, Languedoc, Bordeaux, Alsace, Champagne, Rioja, Navarra.

In addition to the opportunity to meet the winegrowers and importers, you will be able to participate to the Wine Talks about trending topics in the wine industry. The idea is to allow all the participants to learn and enrich their wine tastings.

The visited cities for the "Highway to Wine" Tour from 5/28 to 6/7 are:

5/28 Boston, MA | Seaport Hotel | 12-5pm

| | 5/29 New York City , NY | Beacon Hotel | 12-5pm

| | 5/30 Houston, TX | Batanga | 12-5pm

| | 5/31 Las Vegas, NV | Hotel Las Vegas Marriott | 12-5pm

| | 6/03 Los Angeles, CA | Lucques | 11am-4:30pm

| | 6/04 Chicago, IL | Café Ba-Ba-Reeba ! | 12-5pm

| | 6/05 Toronto, ON | Delta Chelsea Hotel | 12-5pm

| | 6/06 Montréal, QC | APVSA Tasting Room | 12-5pm

| | 6/07 Québec City, QC|Manoir Victoria| 12-5pm

For additional information, the list of winegrowers and the Wine Talks program, please visit the APVSA website by following this link: https://apvsa.ca/en/event/highway-to-wine-tasting-tour-may-june-2019/

