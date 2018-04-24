Aqua Wins Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan for New Product Innovation

"The rapid rise and convergence of DevOps, containers, and microservices-based applications has compelled companies to rethink their application security strategy, in fact, to re-conceptualize the dynamics of a cloud-native era altogether," said Dhiraj Badgujar, Analyst from Frost and Sullivan, as part of his analysis. "Aqua Security certainly has the capability to integrate the DevOps process to trigger various events in an automated way with specific focus towards runtime protection."

"Ultimately, growth in any organization depends upon continually introducing new products to the market and successfully commercializing those products. For these dual goals to occur, a company must be best-in-class in three key areas: understanding demand, nurturing the brand, and differentiating from the competition," he continued.

Frost and Sullivan award comes immediately following the launch of version 3.0 of Aqua's container security platform, which introduced Kubernetes-Native Enterprise Security Controls and new, patent-pending MicroEnforcer™ technology that protects containers from within, reducing the dependency on a host environment and enabling "Zero Infrastructure Container as a Service (CaaS) environments. These enhancements are the latest examples of Aqua's ongoing product innovation as F2000 enterprises rapidly embrace a cloud-native, microservices-driven, container-based application development.

"Frost & Sullivan understands that in a volatile container ecosystem, active security measures with full visibility scanning and monitoring ensures container security. The Aqua platform rightly leverages declarative and behavioral methods with adaptive learning to address all security concerns of container applications, thereby providing this pioneering company a competitive edge over its closest competitors in the container security market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a young company that has demonstrated outstanding product design and market traction. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts follow a rigorous 10-step process that compares market participants and measures performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Already in 2018, Aqua won a Start-Up 50 award, was named a finalist for both the CRN Tech Innovator award and SC US award for Best Newcomer Security Company in 2018. In 2017, CRN named it named one of the year's coolest container companies as well as an Emerging Vendor. Last year, also won SC UK's Best Newcomer Security Company, was named one of Red Herring's Hot 100 North America and received multiple other honors, the full list can be found here.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. Aqua's Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity, allowing organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activity and attacks in real time. Integrated with container lifecycle and orchestration tools, the Aqua platform provides transparent, automated security while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance. Aqua was founded in 2015 and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Microsoft Ventures, TLV Partners, and IT security leaders, and is based in Israel and Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

