Aquamaids Bingo Hall Pays Out Over $100,000 a Week

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara, California are pleased to announce that they are awarding more money than ever to lucky bingo winners. The bingo hall is currently paying out over $100,000 a week, and their bonuses and special events have made them one of the best bingo halls in the Bay Area.

To learn more about Aquamaids Bingo Hall, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/aquamaids-bingo-your-bay-area-bingo-hall/.

As a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo Hall noted, they offer plenty of opportunities for bingo fans to come in and enjoy their favorite game. They are now open from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and on Friday from 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. From All-U-Can Play paper games with machine options and double points nights to Progressive Wonder Woman events and more, Aquamaids Bingo offers something for everyone.

No matter when people stop by for a fun game of bingo, they can rest assured that they are also supporting a good cause. Since Aquamaids Bingo Hall first opened their doors in 1974, they have been devoted to supporting the Santa Clara Aquamaids Synchronized Swimming Club.

"We were one of the first nonprofit bingo operations in Northern California, staffed and boosted entirely by a volunteer roster of Aquamaids team parents," the spokesperson noted, adding that as time went on and Aquamaids Bingo Hall continued to gain momentum, they were able to branch out to helping other athletes on the national level through US Synchro.

"Today, Aquamaids Bingo Hall is one of the most popular bingo destinations in Northern California, catering to novice and veteran players alike."

Aquamaids Bingo Hall is also the only one the South Bay which offers a Players' Club, where players can earn points which they can redeem for buy-in discounts.

About Aquamaids Bingo Hall:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action Bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic Bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.aquamaidsbingo.org.

Aquamaids Bingo Hall

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

www.aquamaidsbingo.org

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo Hall

Related Links

https://aquamaidsbingo.org

