ARANZ Medical Launches Two New Silhouette(R) Image Capture Products

Easy-to-use, SilhouetteLite+ and SilhouetteLite apps are highly portable, yet deliver robust accuracy and image consistency. The measurement and documentation data collected is securely synchronized in ARANZ Medical's proprietary, cloud database, SilhouetteCentral, for ease of analysis and reporting.

Promore Pharma purchased 20 SilhouetteLite+ units for their two-year venous leg ulcer study. Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Margit Mahlapuu, stated, "The SilhouetteLite+ app and documentation system is easy for us to use across multiple locations. With it, we can ensure that the data we collect at each site is not only consistent and secure, but also easily accessed for analysis and reporting."

Covering a large geography, Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) currently uses Silhouette to track patient wound healing in Wellington, New Zealand and surrounding regions. Addressing demand as well as portability, the CCDHB recently added 44 SilhouetteLite+ units for their field nursing staff. The CCDHB Community Services Manager remarked, "We have been using Silhouette for a number of years and have found it to be very useful to keep track of patients' healing. The new apps give our nurses the convenience to use their mobile devices to securely image and take notes in the field."

ARANZ Medical CEO, Bruce Davey says, "We design our products with patients and their caregivers at the forefront of our minds. Silhouette enables healthcare providers to easily transition to rapid quantitative wound assessment. The new Silhouette products make field-based assessments easier and the data accessible at the speed of telemedicine, enabling centralized staff to instantly access data and improve the care of their patients."

About ARANZ Medical

ARANZ Medical Limited is a global medical device company focused on commercializing innovative, proprietary medical image-capture devices and recording, reporting and analysis software. The company's systems are primarily used in the chronic wound market, and are well-suited to clinical trials and telemedicine applications. www.aranzmedical.com

About CCDHB

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutic peptides for the bioactive wound care market. The company's aim is to develop two first-in-category products for indications where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available, thus, addressing high unmet medical needs. Promore Pharma's two projects, PXL01 and LL-37, are in late stage clinical phase. PXL01, will be used for prevention of post-surgical adhesions and scars, is being prepared for clinical Phase III-studies in patients undergoing tendon repair surgery in their hands. LL-37 is being prepared for a clinical Phase IIb study in patients with venous leg ulcers. The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing dermal scarring and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser. www.promorepharma.com

FURTHER INFORMATION

Bruce Davey, CEO, ARANZ Medical

