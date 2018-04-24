ARANZ Medical's pedigree in clinical trials makes Silhouette(R) the obvious choice for new research

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of rare, mainly inherited genetic skin diseases (of which Dystrophic EB is one of the most severe forms) that causes skin to be fragile and blister. The term "Butterfly Children" is often used to describe younger EB patients because the skin is said to be as fragile as a butterfly's wings. While there is currently no cure for EB, companies like ProQR are actively looking for new therapies to help improve the quality of life for these patients. Silhouette has already been used in 5 clinical trials for EB therapies including the largest EB study in the world.

With study sites in both the US and Europe, Silhouette will make it easier for ProQR to collect and analyse the data. "ProQR is excited to collaborate with ARANZ Medical and utilize Silhouette and particularly SilhouetteLite+ for the first time to remotely monitor EB wounds in our upcoming WINGS study of QR-313 in Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB). This patient centric technology will enable us to reduce the significant travel burden for patients to clinical trial sites," says the Clinical Outcomes Measures Specialist at ProQR.

Silhouette has been employed in pre-clinical to post-market studies with the largest study to date having more than 200 imaging devices spread over sites in 13 countries. Study indications include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Epidermolysis Bullosa, as well as for various dermatology conditions. More than 120,000 subject assessments have been captured and processed with Silhouette in the course of these clinical trials.

ARANZ Medical CEO, Bruce Davey says, "Our Silhouette product suite is a flexible and robust solution for imaging and making accurate measurements of features on the surface of the body and storing that information securely. And with our wide ranging experience in supporting clinical trials of all phases and many indications, our team can provide comprehensive support and consulting to improve trial success."

About ARANZ Medical

ARANZ Medical Limited is a global medical device company focused on commercializing innovative, proprietary medical image-capture devices and recording, reporting and analysis software. The company's systems are primarily used in the chronic wound market, and are well-suited to clinical trials and telemedicine applications. www.aranzmedical.com

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber's congenital amaurosis 10, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and cystic fibrosis. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind. www.proqr.com

