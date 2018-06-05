Arauco Announces Extension of Its Exchange Offer For Its 3.875% Notes Due 2027 And Its 5.500% Notes Due 2047

The new expiration date for the Exchange Offer will be at midnight, New York City time, on June 11, 2018. The Exchange Offer commenced on May 7, 2018, and was previously scheduled to expire at midnight, New York City time, on June 4, 2018. Except as stated herein, all terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer as stated in the prospectus and letter of transmittal referred to below remain the same.

Bank of New York Mellon, acting as exchange agent for the exchange offer, advised the Company that (i) U.S.$467,008,000 of the U.S.$500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Original Notes have been validly tendered for exchange, representing 93.4016% of the principal amount of the outstanding 2027 Original Notes, and (ii) U.S.$377,370,000 of the U.S.$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2047 Original Notes have been validly tendered for exchange, representing 94.3425% of the principal amount of the outstanding 2047 Original Notes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Exchange Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The exchange offer was made only pursuant to the prospectus dated May 2018 and the related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information relating to our future growth and profitability targets and strategies designed to increase total shareholder value, are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future economic and financial condition and results of operations, the plans and objectives of management and our assumptions regarding our performance and such plans and objectives. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "projected," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors, including those described the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons working on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. The forward-looking statements that we make in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates. We assume no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that we make, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

