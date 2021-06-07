Archer Western & Sundt to construct 183 North Mobility Highway Project in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint venture partners Archer Western Construction and Sundt Construction, Inc., operating together as Great Hills Constructors, were recently awarded the 183 North Mobility project in Austin, Texas. Archer Western and Sundt are responsible for the design and construction of the nine-mile highway project under the direction of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (Mobility Authority).

The $477 million construction project adds two express lanes in both directions along a stretch of US Highway 183 from MoPac Expressway to State Highway (SH) 45 North in Travis and Williamson counties. Once completed, this important regional project will provide greater mobility on a crucial connection between the Liberty Hill area north of the corridor to downtown Austin. It includes adding a fourth general-purpose lane to bring the total number to four lanes in both directions and adds an express lane direct connector to and from southbound MoPac.

"We are excited to team with Sundt and bring our firms' design-build expertise to the Austin market," said David Casey, president of Archer Western's Transportation Group. "The expansion of Highway 183 will bring added benefits to the traveling public, increasing mobility, reducing congestion and offering users additional connections."

The project includes 21 bridge widenings, extensive retaining wall construction, operational improvements for the transition to MoPac, new shared-use path connections, sidewalks and cross-street connections for bicycles and pedestrians.

"We are proud to start this landmark project for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority," said Jeff Williamson, Sundt's president for the Transportation Group. "This win would not have been possible without the great working relationship with our partner, Archer Western."

About Archer Western

Archer Western is part of The Walsh Group, a 123-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services throughout the building, transportation and water markets. The Walsh Group operates as Archer Western Construction, Walsh Construction and Walsh Canada across 21 regional offices and is consistently listed among the top U.S. contractors per Engineering News-Record, including current rankings as the second largest bridge builder and the third largest highway contractor in the United States. To further connect with The Walsh Group, please visit www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

About Sundt

Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country's largest and most respected general contractors. The 130-year-old firm specializes in transportation, industrial, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 2,000-plus employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in nine major trades. Half of Sundt's workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company's administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 11 offices throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Utah and is currently ranked the country's 52nd largest construction company by ENR, the industry's principal trade magazine.

