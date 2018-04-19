Archima Announces It Has Joined the Salesforce® Partner Program

PARAMUS, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Archima Solutions, Inc., a collaboration-driven consulting firm announces today that it has joined the Salesforce® Partner Program. Archima is an Implementation Partner dedicated to providing companies with Salesforce® Services and Staffing Solutions. Archima focuses on helping customers rapidly achieve measurable business value from Salesforce® solutions which are centered around their customer and employee initiatives.

"We believe being an organization centered on diversity, curiosity, and imagination will drive innovation for our customers," said Chris Thompson, Managing Director of Archima Solutions. "We are inspired by the personal experiences we share with our customers and the limitless impact our employees can have on their success."

The Archima team was built with the understanding that customers are not only looking for Salesforce® technical experts, they also want a partner that brings with it global capabilities paired with years of business process and digital transformation experience. Archima places significant emphasis on the customer and employee experiences and collaborates with their customers through strategic workshops that lay the foundation for their Salesforce® journey. For more information about Archima, go to www.archimasolutions.com or call 201-431-7552.

About Archima

Archima Solutions, founded in 2017, is a business solutions company providing Salesforce® Cloud Implementation Services, Managed Cloud Services, and Strategic Staffing Services. Archima is headquartered outside New York City, with offices in Florida, Atlanta, India and Dubai. Archima is an MBE Certified minority owned company.

Media Contact: Chris Thompson – Managing Director, 201-431-7552 Ext. 141 chris.thompson@archimasolutions.com

Sales Contact: Joe Ellis – Head of North American Sales, 404-304-1474 joe.ellis@archimasolutions.com

