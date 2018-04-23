Archival Institute's Top Iran Expert Available for Commentary

Available for expert commentary is NYC based Dr. John Vafai, who is currently a Senior Research Fellow at Archival Institute. Formerly, a visiting legal scholar at Columbia Law School, and a former Deputy Minister for the Social and Economic Development of Iran under the last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Vafai has advised national governments at the highest levels.

More on John Vafai: https://www.archivalinstitute.com/fellows/dr-john-vafai/

Archival Institute is a private research apolitical platform for social, legal, and economic issues relating to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa providing project based research fellowships to scholars across many fields. www.archivalinstitute.com Dr. Vafai has contributed studies on the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action known as the nuclear agreement, and corruption in Iran.

Vafai's recent publications include: Iran's Uprising—A case of Patrimonial Corruption, and The New Era of Doing Business with Iran: Iran's International Commercial Transactions and Global Security.

Emerging today as the dominant power in the region, Iran remains a place of mystery for much of the west. The The Third Path's docu-series aims to educate audiences through passionate storytelling and compelling commentary from top scholars in the fields of Islamic studies, military history, modern literature and sociology from a variety of leading universities including: Oxford, Cambridge, St. Andrews, Exeter, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, CUNY and others.

