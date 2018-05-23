Are Presidential Tweets Making You Nauseous? You're Not Alone

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One in ten Americans would rather lose their wallet than deal with dreaded nausea and vomiting, according to a new survey commissioned by Dramamine®-N. The national "2018 State of Nausea" survey of more than 1,000 Americans, conducted by Kelton, found that from the fear of nausea and vomiting to stomach-turning current events, nausea is making stomachs uneasy. In fact, stomachs are flipping over presidential tweets, with Americans selecting them as the most nausea-inducing 2018 happening to-date. With nearly one third of Americans noting that nausea is debilitating, it's clear that it is preventing people from living their everyday lives.

According to the survey, more than one in ten Americans admitted to having emetophobia, an actual fear of nausea and vomiting — placing that fear on par with the fear of flying and needles. In fact, Americans find nausea to be so dreadful that nearly half of the population (45 percent) would rather deal with a longer commute, while 36 percent would sit through a political discussion with family and 14 percent would rather lose their phone than deal with nausea and vomiting.

"Suffering from nausea can be a debilitating and frustrating experience, especially when it gets in the way of everyday life and prevents you from enjoying activities you love," said Catherine Badillo, Brand Manager, Dramamine®. "With new Dramamine®-N line, sufferers have an effective and convenient solution, specifically designed to treat and relieve nausea symptoms triggered by a variety of nausea-inducing causes."

With nausea striking fear into the hearts of many, actual nausea sufferers can relax knowing that Dramamine® announced the launch of two NEW products specifically formulated to treat nausea and its associated symptoms: Dramamine®-N Long Lasting Formula prevents nausea, dizziness and vomiting for up to 24 hours, while Dramamine®-N Multi-Purpose Formula, made from natural ginger extract, relieves and prevents nausea resulting from a broad range of causes, such as car rides, commuting, tv, movies, gaming and morning sickness.

Top 10 Most Nausea-Inducing Moments of 2018

However, it's not just physical ailments that cause nausea: the news is causing it, too. While 2018 has already had its share of jaw-dropping and gut-wrenching moments, according to Americans, the most nauseating happening of the year thus far is: presidential tweets.

Presidential tweets were identified as approximately three times as nausea-inducing as the other 2018 moments to grace the top 10 list, which includes:

Presidential tweets The worst single-day stock market drop in history The four nor'easters that hit the east coast in one month Airline mishaps with pets and luggage A New Jersey reality show comeback Social media data leaks Celebrity babies named after weather and cities Americans' obsession with a royal wedding The over-the-top 20-carat engagement ring given to a celebrity An American singing competition coming out of retirement

Nausea sufferers can find Dramamine®-N at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Rite-Aid, and CVS. Please visit http://www.dramamine.com/ for more information.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Kelton between April 19 and April 22, 2018 among 1,002 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and older using an email invitation and an online survey.

