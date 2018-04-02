Are You Summer Enough For The MTN DEW® BAJA BLAST® Beach Bungalow?

The Baja Bungalow is for the Baja state of mind, with awesome views and tropical vibes, all just steps away from the ocean waves. Guests can practice their tailslide with a hydro typhoon surf simulator or even ride a shark. What really makes The Baja Bungalow the ultimate destination vacation is that it is the only place in the world guests can enjoy a personal supply of MTN DEW BAJA BLAST – in bottles and cans – for the entire length of their stay.

As summer's most wanted destination, The Baja Bungalow also promises to quench your thirst for the good life, offering a range of amenities inspired by MTN DEW BAJA BLAST and its namesake, Baja California, Mexico:

3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ tropical blast shower heads

187,000,000,000,000,000,000-gallon saltwater tank w/ sharks, maybe crabs and weird things that touch your foot and freak you out

weird things that touch your foot and freak you out Refrigerator fully stocked with MTN DEW BAJA BLAST bottles and cans

BLAST bottles and cans Oceanside deck w/ themed Adirondack chairs

deck w/ themed chairs Custom surfboards, bodyboards, longboards, and fat tire bikes included

Indoor hydro typhoon surf simulator / hydro jet bathing tub

Dog, cat, dolphin-friendly

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST is DEW Nation's most-requested flavor and summer's most wanted beverage. Fans are loyal, unwavering and vocal about their love for it," said Gilbertson Cuffy, Senior Marketing Manager, MTN DEW. "To show our gratitude, MTN DEW will treat a lucky group of fans with an exclusive tribute to the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST state of mind. Sure, some will say it is too much, but for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fans, it is just enough. DEW Nation, this is for you."

Just as MTN DEW BAJA BLAST quickly sells out when it returns to stores every few years, availability for stays at The Baja Bungalow are expected to go fast, with inquiries open through April 4.

Just because we were out enjoying all the Baja vibes doesn't mean we were going to miss April Fools' Day. Hope you had as much fun as we did with this one, DEW Nation. Happy April Fools' Day!

