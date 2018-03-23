Arena Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on March 27

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) today announced that Amit D. Munshi, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. The conference will take place March 27-28, 2018 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing novel, small molecule drugs with optimized receptor pharmacology and pharmacokinetics designed to deliver broad clinical utility across several therapeutic areas. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes potentially first- or best-in-class programs. The most advanced investigational clinical programs are ralinepag (APD811), which is anticipated to commence a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and etrasimod (APD334), for which the Company intends to commence a Phase 3 program for ulcerative colitis (UC) and which the Company believes has potential utility for a broad range of immune and inflammatory conditions. Arena is also evaluating APD371 in Phase 2 for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. In addition, Arena has collaborations with the following pharmaceutical companies: Everest Medicines Limited (ralinepag and etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Axovant Sciences GmbH (nelotanserin - Phase 2), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target - preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® - marketed product).
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "will," "upcoming," "focused on," "designed to," "potentially," "may," or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements about the upcoming presentation and about Arena's focus, programs and collaborations. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include that clinical programs may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all, as well as those factors disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-17th-annual-needham-healthcare-conference-on-march-27-300618991.html
SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
