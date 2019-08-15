Argentina International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019
Aug 15, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in Argentina to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.
Reason to Buy
- Get in-depth understanding of international inbound remittance across key states/regions of Argentina
- Understand international outbound remittance from key states/regions to various countries
- Understand market dynamics in value and volume terms
- Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Argentina International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics
2.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.2 Argentina Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital
2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
2.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
2.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
3 Argentina International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics
3.1 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group
3.2 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation
3.3 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose
3.4 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income
4 Argentina International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries
4.1 International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries
4.2 Spain - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
4.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
4.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
4.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance
4.3 United States - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.4 Italy - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.5 Chile - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.6 Paraguay - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.7 Bolivia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.8 Israel - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.9 Brazil - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.10 Uruguay - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
4.11 Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics
5 Argentina International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
5.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
5.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
5.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
5.2 Argentina Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital
5.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
5.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
5.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
6 Argentina International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics
6.1 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group
6.2 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation
6.3 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose
6.4 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income
7 Argentina International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries
7.1 International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries
7.2 Buenos Aires Province - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
7.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
7.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025
7.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance
7.3 Santa Fe - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.4 Crdoba - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.5 Mendoza - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.6 Neuqun - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.7 Chubut - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.8 Santa Cruz - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.9 Ro Negro - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.1 Catamarca - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
7.11 Tierra del Fuego - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etyieg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article