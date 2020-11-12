Argentina Labour Market Developments and Policies - Commentary and Analysis of the Data Released, Including Relevant Breakdowns
Nov 12, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Macroeonomic Reports: Following Argentina's Labour Market Developments and Policies" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This ongoing newsletter includes eight publications:
- Analysing Weekly Real Economic Indicators in Argentina: Every Monday
- Tracking Foreign Exchange Rate Pressure in Argentina: 1st week of the month
- Following Argentina's Labour Market Developments and Policies: 1st/2nd week of the month
- Monitoring Inflation Dynamics in Argentina: 2nd/3rd week of the month
- Reviewing Argentina's Fiscal Stance: 3rd/4th week of the month
- Assessing Monetary and Financial Developments in Argentina: 1st week of the month
- Taking stock of Argentina's Foreign Trade and Policies: 4th week of the month
- Gauging Argentina's Industrial production, Construction and Economic Activity: 1st/2nd week of the month
Key Topics Covered:
a. Commentary and analysis of the data released, including relevant breakdowns.
b. Discussion of the main driving factors.
c. Review of the latest policies shaping the sector.
d. Forward-looking assessment and forecast for the sector under consideration.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ls6hd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets