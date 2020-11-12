Argentina Labour Market Developments and Policies - Commentary and Analysis of the Data Released, Including Relevant Breakdowns

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Macroeonomic Reports: Following Argentina's Labour Market Developments and Policies" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This ongoing newsletter includes eight publications:

Analysing Weekly Real Economic Indicators in Argentina : Every Monday

: Every Monday Tracking Foreign Exchange Rate Pressure in Argentina : 1st week of the month

: 1st week of the month Following Argentina's Labour Market Developments and Policies: 1st/2nd week of the month

Labour Market Developments and Policies: 1st/2nd week of the month Monitoring Inflation Dynamics in Argentina : 2nd/3rd week of the month

: 2nd/3rd week of the month Reviewing Argentina's Fiscal Stance: 3rd/4th week of the month

Fiscal Stance: 3rd/4th week of the month Assessing Monetary and Financial Developments in Argentina : 1st week of the month

: 1st week of the month Taking stock of Argentina's Foreign Trade and Policies: 4th week of the month

Foreign Trade and Policies: 4th week of the month Gauging Argentina's Industrial production, Construction and Economic Activity: 1st/2nd week of the month

Key Topics Covered:

a. Commentary and analysis of the data released, including relevant breakdowns.

b. Discussion of the main driving factors.

c. Review of the latest policies shaping the sector.

d. Forward-looking assessment and forecast for the sector under consideration.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ls6hd

